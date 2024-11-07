Carlos Sainz’s GF Rebecca Makes Noble Appeal: “You Could Make Another Child’s Christmas a Lot More Special”

With Christmas approaching fast, Rebecca Donaldson, the partner of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, recently shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking her followers to think about others as they prepare for the holidays.

Donaldson reposted a message from the account @raisingteensandtweens, which raised an important point about helping families by donating toys early.

The post shared by Donaldson explained that charity shops often receive a lot of toy donations right after Christmas, but very few before the holiday. A woman working at a charity shop shared her experience, saying she often saw parents with limited budgets coming in just before Christmas, hoping to find toys to give their children.

Sadly, by that time, the shelves are often empty. This leaves some families without any gifts to give on Christmas morning—truly heartbreaking for the children. As such, Donaldson encouraged parents to consider donating used toys just before Christmas, rather than waiting until after. Part of the message read;

“It really made me think about it in a way I never would have before. If you know your child is going to get lots of presents from Father Christmas this year, by clearing out your cupboards a few days early you could make another child’s Christmas a lot more special too.”

Rebecca Donalson shares a post that urges people to think about families in need when donating gifts for Christmas.#Formula1 #Christmas pic.twitter.com/AeExRdTdy4 — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) November 7, 2024

Donaldson’s story highlights her compassion and commitment to humanitarian causes. Sainz‘s partner also shared a powerful message on mental health earlier this year in September.

Donaldson raised awareness about suicide prevention

On World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10th), Donaldson used her platform to amplify a meaningful message — a post from NHS London highlighting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) message for this important day.

The WHO dedicated this day to suicide prevention, aiming to remind people that such tragedies can be prevented. For the 2024-2026 period, they introduced a triennial theme: “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” encouraging individuals to open up about their struggles.

By focusing on open conversations, WHO hopes to help those dealing with mental health challenges feel comfortable reaching out for support. Suicide remains a leading cause of death, but organizations like WHO are working hard to spread awareness and change lives for the better.

As evidenced by her Instagram activities, Donaldson is someone who takes these issues seriously and will likely continue to share similar posts in the future, offering valuable insights to her followers.