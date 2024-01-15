After ‘Scary’ Red Bull Inside Info, Toto Wolff Drops Some Optimism for Fans by Revealing Key Member’s Feedback

There has been some scary information about Red Bull ahead of the 2024 season. The team’s simulator driver Jake Dennis cited that they may dominate again this year, with an “extremely fast car” and seal the championship. However, Toto Wolff is not willing to just yield to the Austrian team. The Mercedes boss has commented on his team’s progress to funnel some optimism for fans wishing to see the end of Red Bull’s dominance.

Advertisement

According to The Telegraph, Wolff cited Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson’s praise about the W15. He stated as quoted on Twitter (now X), “He was driving Melbourne [in the sim], and he said: ‘The car feels like a car for the first time in two years… Obviously, I would love this to correlate to the track but we’ve seen in the last two years that this was not always the case.”

In the past two seasons, the Brackley team has struggled badly with their car concepts. Several issues like porpoising and the effects of their zero-pod concept plagued their performance to a huge extent. Thus, Davidson’s feeling that the car seems much better sounds encouraging for Wolff and Co.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1746840270757392736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the Austrian boss highlighted if this potential can transcend to on-track performance, they may not be toothless against Red Bull’s prowess. Certainly, Lewis Hamilton would love to not be stuck fighting P3 and P2 like 2022-23.

Furthermore, another reason for Wolff’s encouragement has been his contract extension at the Silver Arrows. The 52-year-old has extended his stay with Mercedes for three more years. This extension reflects his long-term agenda and intent to come back on competitive terms against Red Bull.

Will Toto Wolff and Mercedes be able to challenge Red Bull in 2024?

Red Bull seems on another planet in their on-track performance relative to other teams. Their relentless dominance with 38 wins in the past two years shows grim signs for the upcoming two years, for fans wanting to see more competitiveness in F1.

However, Toto Wolff has dropped some hints of optimism and how he is planning to propel Mercedes back into the mix against the Bulls. After signing his new deal, the Austrian cited that his purpose of staying at Brackley is “to beat Red Bull with Hamilton”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1746827511315492886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Wolff is talking from a leadership perspective, there are technical factors that may help the German team’s cause. After pivoting on their flawed concept midway in 2023, Mercedes developed decently to get P2 in the standings. Their 2024 challenger is looking to further enhance and move away to a fresh concept.

Therefore, Hamilton and Co. hope that the brand-new W15 becomes capable of challenging the impeccable Red Bull machinery straight out of the blocks. Even the 39-year-old is determined to not give up just yet for his 8th world title. The Briton has been on one of his longest win drought since 2021. So, he would like to conclude the same, as lights go out in Bahrain on March 2nd.