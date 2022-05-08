F1

“With the budget cap, they will stop developing”– Ferrari boss confident about beating Red Bull later in season

"With the budget cap, they will stop developing"– Ferrari boss confident about beating Red Bull later in season
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"We have some developments coming later"– Christian Horner reveals Red Bull will only get better from here
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"With the budget cap, they will stop developing"– Ferrari boss confident about beating Red Bull later in season
“With the budget cap, they will stop developing”– Ferrari boss confident about beating Red Bull later in season

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is not worried about Red Bull winning races right now as…