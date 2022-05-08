“With the budget cap, they will stop developing”– Ferrari boss confident about beating Red Bull later in season

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is not worried about Red Bull winning races right now as Prancing horses look on longer vision.

Red Bull has now defeated Ferrari in the last two races. Thus, pressuring the Maranello-based team in the current championship standings. The straight-line speed of Max Verstappen.

However, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is not worried about Red Bull winning races at this stage. He argues that the Milton-Keynes-based team is bringing in upgrades to get better against Ferrari.

Meanwhile, his own team is yet to make any significant changes to their car. So, considering the budget cap, Red Bull would struggle to bring in new updates later in the season, and then Binotto aims to dominate the field.

“After five races, we are still leading both championship,” said Binotto. “As you said, we have not developed since the start of the season, we will have some upgrades certainly in Barcelona. And I hope that those upgrades will put us back in a closer fight.”

“Red Bull spent money, so I hope at some stage with the budget cap, they will stop developing while we got some upgrades available,” he added.

Ferrari got unlucky with no pitstop?

When Lando Norris crashed, the yellow flags gave an opportunity to Leclerc to have newer tyres and attack Verstappen. But by the time, the Monegasque enquired about it, the pitlane was closed, and it was too late for him.

Thus, Leclerc had to attack Verstappen with the same old tyres. Though Verstappen also had older tyres, his straight-line speed overpowered his rival.

The Red Bull team principal thinks that his team was a bit lucky with Leclerc not pitting, as it played to their advantage. On the other hand, the Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says that it had little effect.

He argues that if Leclerc had pitted, Red Bull would have done the same with Verstappen, and the competition would have been levelled. Nevertheless, the Ferrari superstar believes that his car struggled on the mediums, but was on par with Red Bull on hard compound.

Charles said that they lost the race due to the stint on the mediums, where they struggled a lot. On the hard tyres, they were on par with Red Bull. But it‘s now two races, where they struggled on the mediums in the race and he says they need to work on that.#MiamiGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 8, 2022

