“Let me know if I can go to the toilet”– Charles Leclerc denied important leak amidst race delay

“Let me know if I can go to the toilet”– Charles Leclerc denied an important relief while the grid awaits the race start amidst massive rain.

Along with other drivers, Charles Leclerc was waiting for the start of the race, as all the cars were lined up at the grid. However, the intense showers prevented the start for half an hour, and eventually, after two formation laps, the start procedure was suspended.

All this while, Leclerc asked his race engineer if he can go to the washroom to take a leak while waiting for the safety car to go ahead but was denied the request.

“Let me know if I can go to the toilet,” asked Leclerc. Against this, the race engineer said: “For now, no.” However, soon his request was fulfilled when the red flags were raised, and all the cars came back to the pitlane.

Charles: “Let me know if I can go to the toilet..” Race Engineer: For now, no#BelgianGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 29, 2021

Zero visibility!

The race start turned to be an impossible mission after all the drivers followed the safety car for two laps, but the visibility was near zero for most of the drivers.

Hence, it was too dangerous to permit the race under these conditions. Many drivers were heard on the radio that they couldn’t see anything, compelling FIA to see a safety hazard and to call out a red flag.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 All the drivers have returned to the pits #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/E4mZWX3lf6 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021

Ricciardo about the red flag: “This is the right call!”#BelgianGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 29, 2021

What’s next?

Either F1 can wait for the rain to go down or abandon the race and schedule the race event in any possible window after solving logistical issues.

Most probably, F1 is seeing the possibility of scooching the race on Monday and head off for the next Grand Prix in the Netherlands.