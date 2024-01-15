“We’re All in This Together”: Mercedes Tech Boss Bolsters Lewis Hamilton’s Claim to Vow Sensational Comeback in 2024

Mercedes’ James Allison believes that the mood at Mercedes is on the up. Despite having a torrid 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton concurs with the views of Allison after a recent visit to the factory premises of the Brackley team.

For the Silver Arrows, after years of dominance, the narrative now in the paddock has been of a team playing the victim card, far too often. Hence, the team is pretty keen on shedding that image and getting back to their dominant ways in 2024.

Hamilton in particular is adamant that he wants to get back to winning ways. The seven-time world champion hasn’t won an F1 race since 2021.

Talking about what motivates them to be their best again, Allison told Speedcafe.com,

“There’s a sense that we’re all in this together and that people have sort of written our future for us – the once great team now in decline – and all of the negative narrative that comes around with that.”

After a horrid 2023 season where they only finished 2nd, and miles behind Red Bull, Hamilton feels like the team has taken massive steps in terms of the W15 to ensure that they get to winning ways in 2024 and beyond.

Despite 2023 woes, Lewis Hamilton is convinced of a Mercedes comeback in 2024

Lewis Hamilton has been a regular visitor to the factory premises in Brackley. From a first impressions perspective, the seven-time world champion is pretty confident that his team has made the right steps forward in terms of closing the gap with the Bulls.

He told Motorsport.com,

“I have full faith in everyone that’s working on it. And I’m hopeful that we will be in a much more competitive position next year,” while talking about the feedback he had after visiting the factory recently.

In the past, Hamilton has been pretty vocal about the team not taking his developmental inputs in terms of the W14. However, this time around, the Briton seems happy with the direction that the team has taken with its 2024 challenger.

Mercedes has a lot to work on, in terms of 2024. Firstly, they need to get Hamilton comfortable in the car as he has complained about the driving position being too far forward. Further, they need to nail the aerodynamic concepts along with how difficult the car can be on its tires.