After Seeking a Move Away, Lando Norris Believes McLaren Has Managed to Pull One of the Biggest Turnarounds Ever

McLaren in the 2023 F1 season has pulled off one of the scariest turnarounds in the history of Formula 1 and their star driver Lando Norris can’t help but praise them wholeheartedly. So much so that the British driver changed his mind following the mega upliftment.

Advertisement

Off late, the British team made rapid progress coming into the 2023 season. Even though they made a sluggish start to the year. But from there on, they have come ahead to compete against the likes of Red Bull, and Mercedes on even terms.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandoNorris/status/1683166897569767426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Back-to-back stunning performances at Silverstone and Hungaroring by Norris and Co. not only took the F1 fans aback but also gave Norris reasons to stay in the team. And now, he has every reason to remain at Woking and prosper.

Lando Norris went into McLaren appraisal mode

With the massive surge in development, Norris can’t be more happy as he can now compete with the likes of Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc. Furthermore, they already have overcome Alpine’s resistance in the Constructors’ championship, thanks to mega work done by the Papayas.

Speaking about this, the 23-year-old revealed in a report published by Sky Sports, “From where we were, I would say it’s one of the biggest turnarounds in the middle of a season for many, many years in Formula 1, and that’s a very good thing to have done.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandoNorris/status/1678122301852614657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, the start of the season saw the Papayas finish the race below P15. And even on multiple race weekends, they had to return home empty-handed. Therefore, questions were asked about the future of the team as well as of the promising drivers amid Red Bull’s interest.

Advertisement

However, with things improved around Woking now, Zak Brown is confident of Norris’ stay on the team. And this is surely a mega boost as well as a sigh of relief for him.

Brown believes in Norris’ supremacy

Brown, the McLaren CEO has often talked about his confidence in keeping Lando Norris in the team. The American entrepreneur always snubbed every report of his star driver being poached by rivals.

Now, with the massive boost in development, he can only hope to retain the service of the Briton, without having to worry about his departure. Furthermore, Brown is also confident that the driver will honor his $94 million contract.

All in all, Lando Norris has become more desirable off late to continue his stints with McLaren. However, the Woking brigade will need to keep improving to see appraisals like this coming and keep star drivers in the team.