F1

“Lewis Hamilton has already been briefed on the plans”: Formula 1 set to stop their ‘knee gesture ceremony’ from the 2022 season onwards

"Lewis Hamilton has already been briefed on the plans": Formula 1 set to stop their 'knee gesture ceremony' from the 2022 season onwards
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry cannot be leading the team in points as well as charges taken!": Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga explains how Draymond Green pushed him to step up his defense
Next Article
Associate players IPL auction 2022: Full list of players from Associate Nations in IPL 2022 mega auction
F1 Latest News
"Lewis Hamilton has already been briefed on the plans": Formula 1 set to stop their 'knee gesture ceremony' from the 2022 season onwards
“Lewis Hamilton has already been briefed on the plans”: Formula 1 set to stop their ‘knee gesture ceremony’ from the 2022 season onwards

F1 will stop it’s knee gesture ceremony from the 2022 season onwards, and it is…