“Lewis Hamilton has already been briefed on the plans”: Formula 1 set to stop their ‘knee gesture ceremony’ from the 2022 season onwards

F1 will stop it’s knee gesture ceremony from the 2022 season onwards, and it is something that Lewis Hamilton has already been briefed about.

Formula 1 started the ‘We Race as One’ campaign back in 2020. It focused on eliminating any form of discrimination or prejudice from society, and has been a part of the sport from two years.

The ‘#WRAO’ video will still be broadcasted before races and circuits will continue to brand the campaign. However, the ceremony where drivers take the knee before the start of a Grand Prix has been dropped.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali feels that the sport should must take action instead of just showing support. He also added that the drivers would be free to show solidarity in any way they please.

“We have to not have to do politics. But I think now it’s a matter from gesture to action,” he said. “Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community. And this is the first step.”

“I think that the gesture has been already important for the ones that believed that it was an important gesture. “We need to respect everyone as always, but now is the time to move on and and take some other action.”

Stefano Domenicali speaks about the positive attitude of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton only recently broke his silence after losing out on the Championship in heartbreaking fashion last December. He hasn’t shared his thoughts on the events of Abu Dhabi, but it seems like his retirement rumors are well are truly out of the window.

Domenicali in an interview with Sky Sports, said that he feels Hamilton will approach the 2022 season with positivity. Commenting on the removal of the ‘knee taking gesture’, he revealed that the Brit had already been informed of the same.

“From what I know and what I see. I saw the last picture of Lewis with the right positivity in his face and his gesture,” the former Ferrari boss said.

“I think that is important because Lewis is an incredible asset. Not only for our sport, but for the world. And Lewis, he has in front of him a possibility to be, you know, for the eighth time, a world champion.”

“I’m pretty sure that he’s totally focused on this objective. Because this year, there will be so many new things. So many new variables, and that will allow these champions to be so attractive.”

“Going back to Lewis. I’m sure that he’s totally dedicated to make sure that he can really have his chance to be for the eighth time the world champion,” he concluded.

