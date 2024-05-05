‘Jack of All Trades’ Lewis Hamilton Shows Off His Impressive Basketball Skills

Lewis Hamilton deservedly seems to have earned the tag of ‘Jack of all Trades’ as he was recently spotted playing basketball. The Briton played the sport with a famous American influencer, Daniel Mac.

As seen in the video below, Mac approached Hamilton to have a conversation. He asked the seven-time champion, “So you’re an F1 driver, you’re a dancer, now you play basketball, is there anything you don’t do for a living?”

In reply, Hamilton confidently told the influencer, “I don’t think there’s anything I don’t do“. Since Mac seemed perplexed by Hamilton’s response, he asked the Briton again, “You do it all? You’re a jack of all trades?”

Mac then decided to test Hamilton at basketball by requesting a 1v1 challenge. The 39-year-old, who is never afraid of a challenge, without any hesitation told Mac that he’s ready.

To the influencer’s sheer surprise, Hamilton easily got past him and put the ball in the basket. While the Mercedes driver may not be the best at everything he does, he is certainly never afraid to showcase his skills, irrespective of what he takes up.

Lewis Hamilton is also an F1 driver, fashionista, singer, and businessman

While Lewis Hamilton may be a ‘Jack of all Trades,’ he is nothing short of a champion when it comes to F1. Hamilton has not only won a record-equalling seven championships but has also registered a record 103 wins, among other milestones.

Moreover, the Briton is also never afraid to flaunt his looks when the red carpet is out for him. The 39-year-old will wear some very expensive and luxurious outfits, designed by the top designers of the world.

Furthermore, Hamilton has previously also lent his voice for a famous song, Pipe, sung by Christina Aguilera. The 39-year-old secretly rapped for this song under the XNDA alias. And that’s not it, as Hamilton is also a businessman and investor.

The Mercedes driver owns a plant-based burger restaurant called Neat Burger, one in which famous American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is also a co-investor. Meanwhile, Hamilton has also made other investments in brands such as Zapp (grocery delivery app), Green Drink (health drinks company), and Bowery (vertical farming app), among others.