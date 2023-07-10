After Snubbing $700,000,000, Red Bull Has Decided to Continue With Alpha Tauri as B-Team Only to Sell It for More Money

Despite rumors of AlphaTauri being sold for $700,000,000, the Red Bull bosses have decided to temporarily halt their plans. Due to their woeful downward slump, Red Bull reportedly wanted to get rid of their sister team. However, after a series of discussions, they agreed that having a sister team on the grid for the near future at least would be a good idea.

Advertisement

The Red Bull hierarchy back in Austria isn’t happy with how their investment in a second team isn’t bearing results. In fact, 2023 has been so bad for the Faenza-based outfit, that they find themselves in the bottom of the world championship standings.

Advertisement

In addition to having a sub-par car for 2023, the bosses at Red Bull also aren’t happy with the driver situation. While Yuki Tsunoda has the full-backing of the decision-makers, Nyck De Vries’ performances have been disastrous. Helmut Marko admitted that he made a mistake with the Dutch driver, and currently, they are all working together to find a better solution for Scuderia AlphaTauri’s future.

Helmut Marko voted for keeping AlphaTauri with Red Bull

In the world of F1, Red Bull have gone through some highs in the last few years. AlphaTauri meanwhile, which was formerly known as Toro Rosso, suffered a drastic decline. Red Bull overcame the Mercedes era of dominance to re-enter the championship picture. On the other hand, their sister team has turned out to become a liability of sorts.

With P9 in 2022 and P10 currently in 2023, they failed to collect enough sponsors and as a result, it has been tremendously tough to cover the costs of the team. Furthermore, AlphaTauri being a fashion brand also hasn’t worked out in the end and hence made the team a liability.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlphaTauriF1/status/1678342105922412546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite this, Helmut Marko, who is widely known for his strategic and advisory decisions has decided to keep AlphaTauri tied to them, at least for the time being, as reported by GrandPrixPlus Magazine. As per reports by The Judge13, he snubbed the $700 million deal, in order to put new people in charge revamp the team completely.

Advertisement

With this, comes the idea of bringing an experienced driver to the team in order to help rookies. According to the author of the Magazine, Joe Saward, he believes this is being done to bring the team into a profitable outfit.

What are the proposed changes?

Amidst the multiple proposed changes, the first and foremost priority is to have new people in charge of AlphaTauri. Peter Beyer and Laurent Mekies will run the team from 2024 onwards, with long-time boss Franz Tost stepping aside.

Along with this, the team will likely have one experienced driver alongside a young talent, to steer them in the right direction. This will be done in order to keep avoiding two new people trying to find their way, which often leads to chaos.

Apart from these, Peter Bayer, the CEO has already started working on making these changes. Notably, they will also make changes to their wind-tunnel which will be a huge advantage for their aerodynamics department. The Italian team is reportedly on their way to scraping the 2002 facility and will have the modern Red Bull equipment to work closely with the defending champions.