George Russell Spills Lewis Hamilton’s Dating Secrets Ahead of Spanish GP

Ahead of the 2024 Spanish GP this weekend, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had an interesting interaction with the fans. Despite the topic being about Spanish food, the British drivers brought up the topic of girlfriends. It was then that Russell spilled some interesting dating secrets about the seven-time champion.

The conversation began with Russell revealing the Spanish foods he is aware of. Since the 26-year-old could name very few Spanish foods despite having a Spanish girlfriend, a stunned Hamilton replied, “Is that all?”

Russell then replied, “I don’t know many Spanish foods,” to which Hamilton added, “I don’t have a Spanish girlfriend”. Since Russell has a Spanish girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, the 39-year-old presumably expected his Mercedes teammate to have more knowledge about Spanish foods.

the “oh? …ok” from lewis when george said that? omggg pic.twitter.com/7uxSUqLbnK — sim (@sim3744) June 22, 2024

On hearing Hamilton’s response, Russell gave a cheeky reply instead of defending himself. The 26-year-old said, “You don’t have a Spanish girlfriend. You have Spanish girlfriends”.

At this moment, Hamilton was left stunned and did not have a response to Russell. The former Williams driver’s remarks are interesting as Hamilton was indeed linked with Shakira for the majority of last season.

Lewis Hamilton was rumored to be dating Shakira

Last year, two main rumors about the dating lives of F1 drivers emerged. One was that Fernando Alonso was perhaps dating American pop singer Taylor Swift and another was that Hamilton was perhaps dating Columbian pop star Shakira.

However, the links between Hamilton and Shakira were much more serious because of how often they met. During multiple race weekends last year, Hamilton and Shakira were seen enjoying multiple dates together.

For example, after the British GP last year, Hamilton took Shakira out to a nightclub in London. Meanwhile, in Miami, the two celebrities enjoyed a yacht ride together.

And the rumors of the two dating intensified all the more last year after Hamilton claimed during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend that he was interested in dating a Latina. However, since the two seemingly haven’t met in a while, it seems that they are nothing more than just friends.