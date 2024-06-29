Helmut Marko Dips His Toes Into Fiery Christian Horner-Toto Wolff Squabble With a Word of Advice

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have locked horns once again regarding Max Verstappen‘s future with Red Bull. Since the reported power struggle at Red Bull began earlier this year, Verstappen has been linked with a move away and Wolff has been trying his best to get the Dutchman. This has led to a fight with Horner and as a result, Helmut Marko has advice for both.

Commenting on Wolff’s desire to sign Verstappen, Marko said to Sky, “I see that as more wishful thinking. As long as Red Bull can provide him with a competitive car and he feels comfortable, there is no reason to change.”

️ | Helmut Marko seeing Toto Wolff’s pursue of Max as ‘wishful thinking’ “The starting line is the same: as long as Red Bull can provide him with a competitive car and he feels comfortable, there is no reason for him to switch teams.” [ℹ️| https://t.co/nbSQ4mRfZ1]#F1… pic.twitter.com/W2hfFmugQE — RBR News (@redbulletin) June 28, 2024

The entire ordeal started with Wolff publicly claiming that Verstappen is open to a move away from Milton-Keynes. Months later – despite no real development – Wolff maintains his stance. Horner hit back at him during the ongoing Austrian GP weekend, insisting that Wolff is just trying to create a distraction. The Mercedes team Principal, however, isn’t paying heed to what Horner is saying.

From Verstappen’s point of view, however, his future is secure. He recently explained that all that matters to him is having a fast car. Since Red Bull provides him with the same, there is no reason for him to move.

Wolff, meanwhile, agrees to the piece of advice Marko gave. He know that to lure Verstappen to Brackley, he has to build a Championship winning car.

“Would stay at Red Bull for 2025”: Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen’s Future

After the Miami GP earlier this year, there were rumors that Wolff made Verstappen a $160 million a year offer, which was denied by the Red Bull driver soon after. He reiterated the fact that money didn’t matter to him as much as staying on the top step of the podium.

Amidst all this, Wolff understands why Verstappen would want to stay at the Austrian stable. “If I was Max, I would stay at Red Bull for 2025, but I’m not Max. It is the quickest car, but there are other factors”, said Wolff according to ESPN.

He explained that his team needs to be at least at Red Bull’s level to even make Verstappen consider a move. As such, his primary focus over the last few months has been to improve the W15’s on-track performance, and he has succeeded, somewhat.

In Canada, George Russell finished P3, followed by another P3 finish for the team in Spain, this time thanks to Lewis Hamilton. However, the work is far from over.