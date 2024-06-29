mobile app bar

Helmut Marko Dips His Toes Into Fiery Christian Horner-Toto Wolff Squabble With a Word of Advice

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Helmut Marko Dips His Toes Into Fiery Christian Horner-Toto Wolff Squabble With a Word of Advice

Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have locked horns once again regarding Max Verstappen‘s future with Red Bull. Since the reported power struggle at Red Bull began earlier this year, Verstappen has been linked with a move away and Wolff has been trying his best to get the Dutchman. This has led to a fight with Horner and as a result, Helmut Marko has advice for both.

Commenting on Wolff’s desire to sign Verstappen, Marko said to Sky, “I see that as more wishful thinking. As long as Red Bull can provide him with a competitive car and he feels comfortable, there is no reason to change.” 

The entire ordeal started with Wolff publicly claiming that Verstappen is open to a move away from Milton-Keynes. Months later – despite no real development – Wolff maintains his stance. Horner hit back at him during the ongoing Austrian GP weekend, insisting that Wolff is just trying to create a distraction. The Mercedes team Principal, however, isn’t paying heed to what Horner is saying.

From Verstappen’s point of view, however, his future is secure. He recently explained that all that matters to him is having a fast car. Since Red Bull provides him with the same, there is no reason for him to move.

Wolff, meanwhile, agrees to the piece of advice Marko gave. He know that to lure Verstappen to Brackley, he has to build a Championship winning car.

“Would stay at Red Bull for 2025”: Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen’s Future

After the Miami GP earlier this year, there were rumors that Wolff made Verstappen a $160 million a year offer, which was denied by the Red Bull driver soon after. He reiterated the fact that money didn’t matter to him as much as staying on the top step of the podium.

Amidst all this, Wolff understands why Verstappen would want to stay at the Austrian stable. If I was Max, I would stay at Red Bull for 2025, but I’m not Max. It is the quickest car, but there are other factors”, said Wolff according to ESPN

He explained that his team needs to be at least at Red Bull’s level to even make Verstappen consider a move. As such, his primary focus over the last few months has been to improve the W15’s on-track performance, and he has succeeded, somewhat.

In Canada, George Russell finished P3, followed by another P3 finish for the team in Spain, this time thanks to Lewis Hamilton. However, the work is far from over.

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these