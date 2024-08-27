After Viral First Win Celebrations, Lando Norris Did Not Hit the Club After the Second- What Changed?

Lando Norris’ first-ever F1 win came in Miami earlier this season, after years of heartbreaks and close calls. A delighted Norris immediately hit the Florida nightclubs with close friends to commemorate the occasion. However, times have changed. The celebrations for Norris’ second win at Zandvoort last weekend were, in contrast, quite subdued.

In the post-race interview, Norris admitted that he was tired. He wanted to relax, and not recreate the celebrations he took part in after his Miami GP win. The 24-year-old said,

“I kind of want to just go to bed. It’s a tough race, it’s a physical race. To be honest, when I get into the lead I want to push even more rather than relax. It’s my main way to kind of stay focused is to push and not to relax.”

“is there time for another party in Amsterdam tonight or is it full focus on Monza?” lando: i just wanna.. i don’t know, i kinda want to just go to bed pic.twitter.com/8cpvtjISa1 — ray (@ln4norris) August 25, 2024

Norris suggested that his Dutch GP outing wasn’t as easy as it looked on TV. He finished 22 seconds ahead of second-placed Max Verstappen, marking a dominant victory in front of the Red Bull driver’s home fans.

However, going to a party after such a physically demanding race would be unsuitable for the Bristol-born driver. The Miami GP was different, because it was his first F1 race win, and there was a gap before the next outing.

Norris needed his rest after the Zandvoort win because, in just a few days, he would have to go for it again, this time in Monza for the Italian GP. Plus, the last time he went partying in the Netherlands, he picked up an injury.

When Norris injured himself at a party in Amsterdam

After the Chinese GP earlier this year, Norris took some time out to party in the canals of Amsterdam with Dutch DJ and close friend Martin Garrix. Things got out of hand, and he got a cut on his nose. Initially, there were fears that he broke it and would miss the upcoming race, but Garrix cleared the air. He said,

“There was a glass that was broken on the boat and we were partying all the time and he took a sip from the glass, and the upper part gave him a small cut on his nose. But because of where he cut himself, it was bleeding a lot.”

The loosely tied bandages made it look worse than it was. But it was still an inconvenience—one that Norris would have preferred to avoid. This likely contributed to his decision not to go out partying in the city again.