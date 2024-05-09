Martin Garrix Spills How Lando Norris Broke His Nose Partying in Amsterdam – “A Buzzkill”

Before his dream maiden win at the Miami GP, Lando Norris seemingly broke his nose during a party in Amsterdam with his friend, DJ Martin Garrix. Pictures of the McLaren driver’s face covered in bandages concerned everyone as to what happened to him. However, Garrix has now spilled the beans on Norris’ ‘nose cut’ incident, which wasn’t as big as everyone thought it was.

Speaking on Virgin Radio 104.4, Garrix said, as seen in a Twitter (now X) video, “It’s kind of a buzzkill. Because everybody made it crazier than it was. There was a glass that was broken on the top, on the boat. And we were like all partying and having a good time. And he [Norris] takes a sip from the glass and the upper half gave him a cut in the nose”.

Garrix mentioned how the spot where the Briton got a cut was bleeding a lot. So, they applied a bandage to it. However, as they had excess bandage and perhaps nothing to cut it off, they rolled it around his face, covering it as seen in pictures doing the rounds on the internet.

He cited how Norris’ face turned like a “mummy” and they were laughing about it. However, everyone perceived that it was a serious injury to his face, and Garrix may have broken his nose.

As a result, Garrix clarified how that wasn’t the case with it just being a minor cut. However, the host theorized that Norris won the race in Miami and this minor injury could have been a lucky charm for him.

Garrix, too, agreed and highlighted how he was incredibly happy for his friend. The 24-year-old has become the second non-Red Bull race winner of the 2024 season and apparently, the first one too had a major surgery before his win.

The medical prelude of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris’ wins in 2024

Having an injury or surgery seems to be an unexpected good luck charm for F1 drivers to go on and win a Grand Prix. Both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris experienced it in 2024, with the former having appendicitis surgery before his Australian GP win earlier this season.

Sainz has been in sensational form since the start of this season. Still, his performance in Melbourne, only 16 days after his surgery in Jeddah was extremely commendable. The Spaniard drove with utmost determination, despite the after-effects of his surgery being somewhat prevalent, and took the race win.

There were several memes and theories on social media suggesting that an appendix removal can help an F1 driver to be quicker and get more glory. Alex Albon, too, had an appendix removal back in 2022. Since then, the Thai driver has been quite impressive in terms of scoring points and leading Williams single-handedly.

Although Norris’ injury was minor, it could still result in other drivers having some fun about the same. If any other driver has a similar tale later this year, that would be quite a coincidence!