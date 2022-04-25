“After what happened last year, I enjoyed seeing Max lap Hamilton”– Max Verstappen’s father pleased with predicaments of Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen was pleased with Lewis Hamilton getting lapped by the current world champion in Imola.

Lewis Hamilton is having a tough year in 2022, as his car is not competitive enough to challenge for the wins. It doesn’t seem like anything would be happening anytime soon to improve the situation.

During the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race, Hamilton was running P14. On lap 41, Max Verstappen lapped his 2021 championship rival. The internet soon erupted with shock.

🗣️”Ouch, that is going to hurt” Max Verstappen laps Lewis Hamilton in Imola 👇pic.twitter.com/CBtYhGSGvu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 24, 2022

It was probably embarrassing for Mercedes to see their legend falling from the grace. But Jos Verstappen was delighted with the sight of it as revealed by Motorsport Turkey.

🗣️| Jos Verstappen: “After what happened last year, I enjoyed seeing Max lap Hamilton.”#F1 [@motorsportcomtr] — LC (@LappedCars) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Red Bull superstar was stoic about lapping Hamilton. He said that it was normal to lap the seven-time world champion, who is usually at the other end of such situations.

“They’ve been slow all year so it’s not really a surprise or I feel happy lapping Lewis compared to anyone else. But it is what it is,” said the reigning world champion.

Also read: F2 social media admin claims Yuki Tsunoda and George Russell robbed in Max Verstappen winning driver of the day award in Imola

Mercedes apologizes to Lewis Hamilton

With Hamilton finishing P13 in the race, Toto Wolff apologized to Hamilton for giving him an “undriveable car”. The Briton replied that the team will work hard to get back stronger.

However, this didn’t go well with F1 fans on Twitter. Many criticized Wolff for apologizing to Hamilton, while George Russell with the same car bagged a P4 in the same race.

The 24-year-old has finished within the top-5 in all the races he entered this season. Thus, with the consistency Russell is performing, fans expect better output from Hamilton.

Nevertheless, Hamilton has already declared that he doesn’t see himself in the championship race anymore. As the car doesn’t seem to be supporting the team in objectives, all the problems can’t be solved overnight.

The season is still long, but Hamilton and Russell now have a long mountain to climb before they can even think of the championship.

Also read: Nico Rosberg criticizes Lewis Hamilton for his disastrous outing at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix