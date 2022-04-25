“Thats true tho”- F2 social media admin claims Yuki Tsunoda and George Russell robbed in Max Verstappen winning driver of the day award in Imola

The F2 admin made his negative feelings clear about fans choosing Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as Driver of the Day in Imola on Sunday.

Sunday’s race in Imola saw the Red Bulls charge their way back into the Title picture. Both Verstappen and Sergio Perez looked strong throughout the weekend, and continued their good form into the race.

Verstappen won the race quite comfortably with Perez following him in second. For the Milton-Keynes based team however, Ferrari’s nightmare of a weekend added to their glory.

Carlos Sainz’s race came to a close on the very first lap after he made contact with Daniel Ricciardo. Charles Leclerc on the other hand lost out on the podium after a mistake led to him spinning and clipping the barriers.

Verstappen became the first driver in F1 to win qualify on pole, win a Sprint race, win the main race and also get the fastest lap. His complete domination in Imola led to fans voting him as driver of the day. The F2 admin however, wasn’t so pleased.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel confesses how dismissive he was about teams at back before joining Aston Martin

George Russell or Yuki Tsunoda deserved DOTD over Max Verstappen?

It was a good outing in Imola for both Russell and Tsunoda. Russell in particular, shed clear daylight in between himself and teammate Lewis Hamilton n the race. Hamilton struggled throughout and finished P13, whereas Russell managed to take the W13 to a P4 finish.

Tsunoda himself grabbed some good points for AlphaTauri after the Japanese crossed the finishing line in seventh place. When F1’s official Instagram account posted that Verstappen had been voted DOTD, the F2 admin didn’t waste time in showing his/her distaste in the comments.

formula 2 admin commented this under max’s driver of the day post i’m crying pic.twitter.com/6OwRvE11mN — shifa¹⁰ (@playboygasly) April 24, 2022

Thats true tho. Arguably George,yuki,seb and stroll’s performance were better based on the kind of machinery they had. Heck even Albon was good holding off gasly and Hamilton for last 20 laps or some absurd number of laps — coffee_head (@formula_coffee) April 25, 2022

Verstappen’s win in Imola means that he’s now second in the standings behind Leclerc. The Dutchman has to hope for similarly good weekends for Red Bull and him, if they want to close the gap at the top.

Also read: F1 fans shocked to know the reason why Charles Leclerc got off to a bad start in Imola