After Winning 100 Races for Red Bull, Adrian Newey Reveals His Career “Is on a Countdown”, as He “Can’t Go Forever”

Adrian Newey was one of the pioneers to join Red Bull. And on Sunday, he saw his team securing their 100 F1 win in Canada after Max Verstappen cruised to victory. And seeing colossal success at Red Bull, Newey reveals his career is on a countdown.

Working in the sport since 1986, Newey has been responsible for 12 constructors and 11 drivers’ championships while working for Williams, McLaren, and now Red Bull. Therefore, he has nothing left to achieve and is already considered the ‘designing GOAT’.

So, it would be hard for Newey to keep that drive and make the best designs to keep his team at the top. That’s why Newey reveals that his career can’t go on forever.

Adrian Newey reveals his career is on a countdown

The Brit designer is already 64 years old and has seen four decades of the sport. So while he is still here, he reminded the media that he won’t last long in the paddock.

“I’m lucky enough to be doing what I always wanted to do. I enjoy the job and loved it. My career can’t go on forever, so as long as the team wants me and I enjoy it, I will keep going. Realistically, it’s on a countdown. Exactly when that day is, I don’t know,” said Newey to SkySports.

In the end, Newey seeing his team going on to win 100 races must have been a surreal experience. There was a time when he left McLaren; Ron Dennis didn’t even grant him a gardening leave to Newey, as back then, he didn’t see the Milton Keynes outfit as a threat.

Not the only retirement scare at Red Bull

While Newey is one of the oldest pillars in the team, Max Verstappen is arguably the biggest star raised by them. And losing both of them in quick succession could be a big blow to the current world champions.

Before Newey spilled these words, Verstappen also talked about his future in the sport. He talked about how it’s all nice that he’s winning everything and is on the verge of securing his third title. But he revealed that it’s not good enough to keep him in the sport.

Thus, once again, opening Pandora’s box of his retirement rumors. Nonetheless, there is a guarantee that Verstappen won’t leave before 2028, as his current contract with Red Bull runs till then, and he wishes to serve it fully.