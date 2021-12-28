“I also want to set a certain language to my children”– Sebastian Vettel reveals how becoming a parent made him change his words on radio

Sebastian Vettel talks about changing his behaviour after becoming a parent and how it also transformed his words on the radio.

Sebastian Vettel is currently among the most adored drivers in Formula 1. However, the German has gone through a massive transition to adopt this arc.

Before being a wise 34-year-old driver, Vettel was dynamic and outspoken. He also had some heated interviews and radio messages.

However, since becoming a parent, Vettel admits that there has been a massive change in his personality. He shares that his behaviour on the radio is one.

“When I started, nobody cared what I was yelling into the helmet because hardly anyone could hear it. It’s different today. I have often faced headwinds for my emotions.,” said Vettel to F1Insider.

“This can be compared with the first reactions from footballers on the pitch. I think: You should live out your feelings and stand by them. But you don’t have to shout “Sh …” ten times. You don’t have to be a saint.”

“But you should at least show that you want to be one. I also want to set a certain language for my children. But emotions remain important. Especially in sports.”

“Sometimes you’re happy, sometimes angry, sometimes sad. There’s no shame in showing that too. But the decisive factor is the way it is done.”

Sebastian Vettel still has ‘ambitions’

Vettel has four world titles in his name. A number with which many would have already settled their career. However, the German is still pushing himself in his career.

Though he is no more at the top of the game, and with Aston Martin, it is unlikely he will ever contest for the championship again. But he admits that there are still ambitions.

“The athletic ambition is still there, but there are many more things that you perceive and that you deal with when you are awake. And the more experience you have, the more efficiently you can use your time – and also take care of other things. In addition, my life as a family man is simply different today.”

