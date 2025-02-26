Charles Leclerc Splurges $6,100 on Custom Bicycle With His Name and Racing Number

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari gestikuliert, Gestik, Previews, F1 Grand Prix of Italy, Autodromo Nazionale Monza am 29. August 2024 in Monza, Italy. | Credits- IMAGO / DeFodi

F1 drivers live life on the fast lane. So, it’s no surprise that when it comes to opting for a more relaxed means of transport, they choose bicycles.

It was also a very popular choice for some drivers who preferred to do their track walks—to take a closer look at corner apexes and kerb heights—on two-wheels. Although that is no longer permitted, some, like Charles Leclerc, have kept their love for riding bicycles intact.

Recently, the Monegasque spent $6,100 on a custom Roca bicycle that has his name and also his racing number 16 on it.

Stajvelo, a shop in Monaco, uploaded a video on their Instagram handle, showing behind-the-scenes footage of how they assembled Leclerc’s newest ride. While doing so, they focused on two key elements.

First, they used Vision Tech USA SL60 wheels to enhance the aerodynamics (of course that’s what an F1 driver would want). Second, they used Full Speed Ahead‘s KFX handlebars which are designed for comfort, and optimal control.

Leclerc also seems to be a loyal customer of Stajvelo since this is not the first bicycle he has bought from them.

Which other bicycle does Leclerc own?

Back when F1 drivers were allowed use their bicycles on tracks, Leclerc brought out Stajvelo’s Nomades R, an e-bike, to the Monaco street circuit. He rode it with two of his Ferrari crew members, who had purchased the same model from the shop.

Interestingly, Stajvelo revealed that Leclerc’s Nomades R looked similar to the Ferrari 488 Pista, which he owned until two years go. It used to be a fan-favorite, and the Ferrari ace was spotted driving it around his home town on several occasions.

However, he parted ways with the black, white, and red painted car for a reported $331,000 and it left the F1 community heartbroken.

The Nomades, however, remains with Leclerc. In fact, after winning the Monaco GP for the first time in 2024, he celebrated by riding the bike back home. Pretty good publicity for Stajvelo.