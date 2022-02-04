“I think he showed his hunger to win”– Karun Chandhok reveals why Lewis Hamilton would return to F1 after he got dismayed by FIA’s action during final race of 2021 season

Karun Chandhok reveals why Lewis Hamilton has all the reasons to return back in F1 even though he feels he has been wronged.

Lewis Hamilton is among the most decorated drivers in the history of Formula 1. And his ability to perform consistently has pulled crowds to a complicated sport.

Now, his future with F1 seems in danger. During the 2021 season’s final race, Hamilton lost the title after a series of allegedly questionable calls by FIA race director Michael Masi.

Since then, Hamilton hasn’t entered the spheres of F1. Thus, it fears fans and experts that Hamilton may retire. However, former F1 driver Karun Chandhok thinks this might be the end.

“My personal instinct is he will come back,” said Chandhok to Express. “I think he showed in the last four races of last season his hunger to win and his inherent speed has not dimmed at all.

“What he did in those last four races, the quality of driving in those last four races was exceptional. It was just as good as anything from Lewis in the last 14 years. As long as he can come back in the right frame of mind.”

“As long as the FIA can demonstrate to him they have made changes and put mechanisms in place to make the sport a fairer sport for what Lewis perceives to be an injustice towards him, he will come back,” predicted Chandhok.

Lewis Hamilton and uncertainty still looms

Hamilton hasn’t appeared anywhere related to F1 since the Abu Dhabi GP last year. The Briton was in between spotted by a fan in Los Angeles, and that stormed the internet.

Lewis Hamilton spotted out in LA #TeamLH pic.twitter.com/tcel0XF2iK — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) January 28, 2022

Apart from that, his only F1 related news has been SkySports joining hands with his Hamilton commission. He also hasn’t been seen in the Mercedes factory, while George Russell has already reported to Brackley.

