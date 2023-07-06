Alex Albon Betrays His Girlfriend With Embarrassing Secret That Made George Russell Go: “I Cant Believe You Just Told Everyone That!”

F1 is as much about friendship as it is about rivalries, and one of the most lively friend groups is the ‘Twitch Quartet’. Comprising of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Alex Albon, the group got its name because they used to stream together on Twitch during their time off. It was in one such Twitch stream that Albon narrated an embarrassing story about his girlfriend, that left Russell laughing his head off.

Albon has been together with his girlfriend, Muni He, better known as Lily, since 2019. She is a Chinese professional golfer who plies her trade in the US, participating in the LPGA tour. Lily is often seen alongside Albon in the paddock during race weekends, and they have a very strong social media presence as well.

Lily and Alex Albon met due to the Netflix show ‘Drive to Survive.’ When forced by her friend to check the series out, Lily got addicted to the show and started taking an interest in F1. That is when she followed Albon, who coincidentally, at the time, was taking an interest in golf.

Both of them, being rookies in their sport, clicked instantly and started communicating over the phone. They met for the first time shortly after, in LA, and since then, have been going strong.

Alex Albon was confused about ‘Bruno Diaz’

During one of their regular Twitch streams, Albon suddenly went, “Do you know what Lily said to me the other day?” and started telling Russell about the incident. Albon then narrated that one day, Lily was speaking about something, when all of a sudden she said ‘Bruno Diaz.’

Russell was confused and asked immediately, “Who is Bruno Diaz?” To which Albon replied that even he had no idea who Bruno Diaz was. Albon continued with the story and explained that he started asking his girlfriend about who Bruno Diaz was. After quite a bit of confusion, Lily said, “You know, in Spain, everyone says, when good morning, Bruno Diaz.”

Turns out that Lily just wanted to wish Albon good morning in Spanish, which is ‘Buenos Dias’, but failed to pronounce the term exactly. Upon hearing the story, Russell immediately started laughing loudly and claimed that it must have been pretty embarrassing for Lily. He commented, “I can’t believe you just told everyone that” and kept on laughing.

Albon and the Twitch Quartet

The Twitch Quartet came into existence during the COVID Lockdown. Bored of being locked up in their homes, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, and Albon decided to play video games and stream them on Twitch. They conjured up a substantial following and the group came to be known as the Twitch Quartet.

With the world returning to normal, the F1 season started off again and the drivers do not really get time to stream on Twitch together, however, Albon said that their friendship is still the same. He revealed that all of them have moved together to Monaco, where they now stay near Leclerc.

The young drivers have found a beautiful balance between being each other’s support off the track and fighting hard on it. Their friendship off the track has not dulled the competition between them one bit, as all of them go hard when going to wheel-to-wheel with each other. However, the friendship has definitely made it easier, and more fun, for the four youngsters, to exist in the world of F1.