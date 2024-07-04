Alex Albon’s “British Erasure” Doesn’t Sit Right With Fans Amid Silverstone Promotions

There have been a few dual-citizenship-holding drivers in F1 and Alex Albon is one of them. However, Albon has pledged his loyalty to the Thai flag despite being part British. He is a Brit from his father’s side who was also was also a racer in the British Touring Car Championship. Albon has also revealed it was his father who motivated and inspired him to become a racer. So, why does he race under the Thai flag?

The Thai roots run deep in the London-born Buddhism following F1 driver from his maternal side. So, despite his father’s influence on his career, the Williams driver races under the Thai flag first because it helped him during his racing career. The Thai allegiance helped Albon manage the ever-increasing costs of competing in the junior series.

He earned himself multiple sponsorships and support from mainly Thai investors and sponsors because of his allegiance to the flag. Albon even confessed in the past that without the sponsors and support, he would’ve never made it in the junior categories because of the financial aspect.

All drivers need to get financial support during junior categories if they don’t have any major family wealth. That is exactly what Albon did as well. However, because of his priority to the Thai nationality, he’s been ignored by the British segment of F1.

The latest British GP poster seen on the circuit’s official Twitter page proved it. This erasure and ignorance toward the Williams man is boiling the blood of the English fans.

Fans rally behind Albon to get him the British recognition he deserves

The fans are extremely disappointed in Alex Albon’s omission from all British GP promotions. There is no mention of the Williams man on all social media posts and highlighting what the fans are complaining about.

In fact, even the 28-year-old can feel it as one of his confessions from last season is highlighted in a tweet. He said, “When I drive well I’m a British driver, when I don’t I’m the Thai driver.”

This disrespect is the source of the fans’ irritation in the build-up to the British GP, as one fan put how Albon’s “british erasure does not sit right”.

alex albon british erasure does not sit right with me. — l (@fourmclaren) July 2, 2024

why are we acting like alex albon isn’t british https://t.co/bbQ2VNl4U2 — ahgaseven (@itsciaaaahgase) July 3, 2024

While this has been the case for several years, the F1 Twitterati are not leaving this issue by the wayside this time around. Usually, Lewis Hamilton takes the majority of the spotlight during the British GP.

I keep thinking of when Alex Albon said “when I drive well im a British driver, when I dont im the Thai driver” — yvette ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@mclliams) July 2, 2024

In the past few years, Lando Norris and George Russell have also garnered a lot of attention as two other Brits on the grid. However, Albon, courtesy of him being called a Thai driver mainly doesn’t fall on this list.

Think someone needs to tell @SilverstoneUK admin that @alex_albon is British and just because he not in top performing team, he still races for Williams – one of the longest serving British teams in F1 and just radio silence on him in any of their posts ‍♂️ https://t.co/bxsPPOayWb pic.twitter.com/oSWcmC0xi9 — Bobby (@thebobsta14) July 3, 2024

FAO @SilverstoneUK. Alex is clearly proud of his heritage, but he’s no less British than any of these 3. https://t.co/nW0tz3ERyp pic.twitter.com/SccnO3vBIm — Tommo (@TwommoF1) July 3, 2024

Despite the omission, the fans are not letting Albon feel left out ahead of his half-home race. Perhaps he can express his gratitude with a strong performance on the weekend.