Alex Albon Claims Qualifying Makes Him More ‘Nervous’ Than Race Start

Over the course of a Grand Prix weekend, the main race on Sunday is arguably the most crucial aspect for any driver and team. The points are given out on Sunday, and wheel-to-wheel racing is what epitomizes the concept of motorsport. That said, Williams driver Alex Albon revealed that it is Qualifying that actually gives him butterflies in his stomach.

At the end of the day, Albon concedes that from a sporting perspective, the Grand Prix is obviously the most important part of the weekend. Yet, while he cannot put his finger on why, it is Qualifying that tingles his spine.

“I don’t know why that is, I’ve asked myself. I get much better sleep on a Saturday night than I do on a Friday night,” he said on the Box Box Box Podcast. Host Tom Clarkson then jumped in to try and explain this phenomenon.

According to the revered British journalist, F1 is all about getting those lap times in. As a Formula 1 driver, for Albon, the biggest point to prove is on a Saturday when all that matters is one-lap pace.

Talking about having a point to prove, no one will understand this better than Albon. Going into the final three races of the season, the British-Thai driver needs to step his game up. Recently, he’s been suffering from a lack of form, while his teammate Franco Colapinto has been making all the headlines.

Albon needs to make 2024 count

After a stellar year in 2023, Albon came into 2024 as a clear team leader. However, his performances have seen a massive dip since then. The #23 driver has gone pointless this year since the Azerbaijan GP.

What could make his situation worse next season is that multiple-time Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz will join him as his teammate. Sainz, who comes into the team from Ferrari, is currently one of the highest rated drivers on the entire grid.

Therefore, Albon will need to be at his best if he is to match Sainz and prove his worth. In case Albon fails to meet expectations, he could be at risk of losing his seat to Colapinto, who has delivered an impressive cameo so far this year.