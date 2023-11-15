Alex Albon Gets Roasted for Awkward Fail at Netflix Cup and His Golfer Girlfriend Will Not Be Happy

The inaugural Netflix Cup, which unites athletes from several disciplines, is the latest illustration of how the sports industry is constantly evolving. Ironically, this historic event set the stage for a partnership between Formula One and the PGA Tour ahead of the much-awaited race in Las Vegas. However, in the middle of all the excitement, while other F1 drivers were seen having a blast, Williams driver Alex Albon got into a situation that might make his girlfriend Lily Muni a little uncomfortable.

F1 drivers, including Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, and Pierre Gasly, demonstrated their abilities outside of racing at the first-ever Netflix Cup. In this unique competition that paired professional golfers with Formula One drivers, Carlos Sainz and his teammate Justin Thomas emerged victorious. However, the focus soon turned to Alex Albon, who hilariously tripped while attempting a shot.

The 27-year-old Thai driver, who was taking his turn, had his sights on the ball and attempted to smash it far before he slipped, generating an unforgettable scene that was witnessed by both fans and his pro-golfer girlfriend, Lily Muni. The Chinese golfer was present to cheer on her longtime partner, Albon, and even provided pre-game explanations of golf terms along with professional advice. However, none of this seemed to prevent the Thai driver from getting entangled in a hilarious slip during the competition. And now the spectators swiftly responded to this unexpected moment on the social media platform.

Fans react to Alex Albon’s hilarious slip

The highly anticipated Netflix Cup delivered unexpected amusement, particularly with Alex Albon’s incident, bringing not just smiles to fans but also an opportunity to tease him.

Considering this, in a series of tweets, a fan named @formulalynne referenced the well-known George Russell troll trend. He humorously wrote, ” Alex Albon is the type of guy to point at lily with a golf club in hand and say “this one’s for you” before doing whatever the hell this is.”

Another fan, @81aoife, playfully embedded the clip of Alex Albon’s mishap on the iconic Las Vegas Sphere and wrote, ” What the sphere will be showing at the race.”

Similarly, another fellow F1 enthusiast, @russellswdc noted that since both Russell and the Thai driver enjoy joke-telling, the event that tangled Albon is probably going to remain a memorable one for them both. The fan wrote, ” George’s gonna send him this later.”

The incident undoubtedly made the spectators giggle, although what matters more is how the Thai driver now performs in the highly anticipated race in Las Vegas. Considering the Williams modifications, it appears that Alex Albon could provide the team with a few significant points.