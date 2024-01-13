Alex Albon Once Revealed How He Did Not Get the Honor to Meet the King of England but Some YouTubers Did

Last year, during the mid-season break, Alex Albon paired up with YouTuber Korean Englishman for a fun video. The YouTuber treated him to some scrumptious Korean delicacies while interviewing him. The collab wasn’t a random occurrence, though. Alex met the internet-famed duo, Joshua Carrott and Ollie Kendal when they were invited to meet the King. Sadly, the Williams driver could not meet King Charles while Josh and Ollie did.

In the video, Albon recalled, “We came to visit the King and the Queen, which is quite a cool way to meet.” He then asked Josh if they did end up meeting the King and the Queen to which he replied, “Yeah, it was kind of crazy. They had a reception where they invited us.” Alex couldn’t help but call the duo “OGs” for the honor. “Because I didn’t get that treatment,” Albon added.

The 27-year-old met Princess Anne instead on his trip to Buckingham Palace. Alex recalled his conversation with the Princess, where she confessed her love for motor racing.

She also told him about her exploits with a Williams F1 car in the heyday. That was back in 1996 when the Princess attended an event organized by Frank Williams for a fundraiser for the team’s official charity, The Spinal Injuries Association. Coincidentally, Albon drives for the same team now.

Josh and Alex proceeded to attack the food after discussing their royal trip. Sufficient to say, the visuals and the review would leave any food lover drooling.

Alex Albon left floored by Korean BBQ dishes

They started with beef tartare that came with some julienned Korean pears. After a couple of subtle “oh yeah, “ Alex Albon let out a “Woah” as the sweetness of the pear caught him by surprise. He admitted that the unlikely combination went well together. After that, the duo tried the Haemul Pajeon which burned Josh’s palette.

What they loved the most were Samgyupsal (pork belly) with Soju (an alcoholic drink), Hangjeongsal (pork shoulder), beef (listed as 1++ on the menu), and Anshim (tenderloin) with wasabi.

While enjoying the live sizzler BBQ, Albon enlightened the hosts about F1 drivers’ commitment to fitness. He revealed how important it was to keep their weight in check to keep the weight of the car in check as a few added pounds can cost a tenth of a second on each lap. That, in turn, can cost the team a few million dollars if they continue to finish low in the races and subsequently in the standings.

With this, the #23 driver also revealed how he tries to keep his water intake in check before a race. He instead chooses to drink water that is stored in the car. Owing to the heat generated by the engine and the water bag’s proximity to it, the water too heats up quite a bit. Albon joked about it being pleasant and feeling like having a cup of tea while racing on tracks like Silverstone, where the temperatures can go down to single digits.

While these bits of information caught the YouTubers fascinated, one from the cue joked about the meal he was having. They asked Alex if their treat would cost Williams millions of dollars. Given the way he drove after the mid-season break, we can assure you he did not.