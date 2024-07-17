Alex Albon Overlooks His Own Team to Name Michael Schumacher’s Title-Winning Car as His Dream Car

Alex Albon drives for Williams, a team that has produced multiple Championship-winning cars in the past. However, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, when asked what his dream classic F1 car would be, Albon chose a Ferrari belonging to Michael Schumacher.

Standing in the Williams garage, Albon answered this question posed by Matt Gallagher, “Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari, 2004. That would be cool.”

The F2004, which Schumacher drove to Championship glory, is one of F1’s most dominant cars ever. He won 13 out of 18 races that season, which remained the best win percentage in a single season until Max Verstappen broke the record in 2023 (19 out of 22). It helped the German win his fifth consecutive Title and his seventh overall.

Ferrari also managed to win its 14th Constructors’ Title in 2004 with Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello behind the wheel of the F2004. The car had a V10 engine and a total displacement of 2997 cc; arguably one of the most iconic challengers in the sport’s history.

What was perhaps the most startling aspect about the F2004 was its sheer design. The center of gravity for the F2004 was lower than the previous editions of Ferrari’s cars which made it more aerodynamically efficient.

While it remains to be seen if Albon will ever get his hands on his dream Ferrari, he will hope that he can make a step forward with Williams in the coming years.

Williams hoping to compete at the front again

Williams hasn’t been a top team for over two decades now but their ambitions remain lofty. The Grove-based outfit is still keen on fighting for the World Championship, despite recent difficulties.

Under the leadership of James Vowles, Williams is confident it can reach success in the coming years. Vowles feels that 2026 is a good year to make big strides, as the regulations will be overhauled, which could shake the grid up.

James Vowles “needs experience” alongside Alex Albon in the 2025 Williams Line-up! Suggests Kimi Antonelli is not an option

Discusses Sainz & Sargeant❓

Sacrificing 2024/25 for 2026 An insightful & positive conversation about Williams’ future! ⤵️✨#F1 #GoodwoodFOS pic.twitter.com/uH6wCCbGqA — Cam Anderson-Jones (@CamAnderson_21) July 16, 2024

Albon has been a strong asset for Williams. And Vowles will be hoping that he stays with the team on its journey to the front. The British stable is also looking to sign Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to complete a solid lineup for the future.