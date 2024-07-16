Alex Albon Reveals the Price He Is Paying for Dyeing His Hair

Alex Albon was recently shown a clip about Carlos Sainz providing the details about his haircare routine. After hearing what the Spaniard had to say, the Thai driver gave the details of his own haircare routine.

Albon told F1 YouTuber Matt Gallagher, “I have destroyed my hair in the last two, three years. Like totally destroyed it with all the bleach that was used to get it white. So, I am in a recovery process. So, I have to use Japanese hair conditioner, shampoo and conditioner”.

The Williams driver then explained how his girlfriend Lily Mune He is also helping him with his haircare routine. He said that his girlfriend often provides him with her lotions and potions, and gives any suggestions she can to help him with his hair.

Albon had to opt for such a recovery routine after he chose to go “blonde” last year. As seen in the post above, at the time Albon got his hair bleached, he seemed to be enjoying it.

The 28-year-old captioned his post, “Can confirm, definitely more fun”. However, his time for fun seems to be over as he is now seemingly dealing with the after-effects of bleaching his hair last year.