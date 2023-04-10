Alex Albon Spends Time Vacationing With His Girlfriend Lily Muni He in Hualalai; See Pics

F1 finds itself in the midst of an unanticipated four-week break after the cancellation of the Chinese GP. The race weekend in China was supposed to occur from Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 16.

Since this race was removed from the F1 2023 calendar because of China’s zero COVID policy, the next Grand Prix weekend will take place directly from April 28 to 30 in Azerbaijan. With all teams currently on break, most drivers use it to relax and spend more time with their families.

Williams’ Alex Albon is using the break to spend more time with his girlfriend, Lily Muni He. The two are vacationing in Hualalai.

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He enjoys their vacation in Hualalai

Lily Muni He took to her social media account and posted multiple images of her vacation with her boyfriend, Alex Albon, in Hualalai. The two are staying at the Four Season Hotels and are using their time to play several sports together.

Lily, a professional golfer herself, could be seen both karting and playing golf with Albon. When the two were not playing sports, they were enjoying the beauty of the resort.

Fans received this post well, giving it over 41,000 likes within four hours of posting. One of the fans that commented on Lily’s post was professional British tennis star Emma Raducanu. Raducanu wrote, “Gahhh 😍 film cam forever“.

Albon’s 2023 season gets off to an optimistic note

After a disastrous campaign with Williams last year, Alex Albon seems to have begun the 2023 season on a positive note. The Thai driver has already clinched his first points of the season after an outstanding tenth-place finish in Bahrain.

Had it not been for two subsequent DNFs in Saudi Arabia and Australia, Albon could have also picked up some more points. This kind of a start to the 2023 campaign comes in stark contrast to the entirety of last season when Williams was far off the pace, even when it came to the next-best team.

Now Albon and Williams have at least found some real pace to fight the likes of Haas, Alfa Romeo, and AlphaTauri at the back of the grid. And with some luck, they have also found themselves with a realistic chance of scoring points. Albon will now hope to carry this momentum forward to the next race in Baku.