‘Huge’ Lewis Hamilton Leaves 23-Year-Old Netflix Model Wide-Eyed With Drool-Worthy Looks: “Give Me a Bite!”

Lewis Hamilton has been the long-time heartthrob of the F1 paddock. With charm and style, the 38-year-old driver always has, and still swoons people off their feet. More than a 7-time champion and a mammoth in the sport, Hamilton’s good looks and fashion sense have helped him to become a cultural icon, inspiring countless fans around the world to emulate his distinctive sense of style.

His status as a heartthrob has only added to his appeal, with many people admiring his chiseled features, charming smile, and confident demeanor both on and off the track.

Thus, Hamilton has caught the eyes of Netflix celebrity, Chloe Veitch- who couldn’t help but gasp at the F1 legend.

Lewis Hamilton-the ultimate catch?

The 23-year-old model sat down with Netflix to play along on the company’s version of tinder- F1nder. As she looked through drivers, the model was left wide-eyed at Sir Lewis Hamilton.“Lewis Hamilton? He’s huge!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 13thwitness (@13thwitness)

Without a second thought, she nodded, “smash.” However, it was not just the driver’s good looks that caught her eye. “He’s got the tattoos. Give me a bite!”

Also read: “What on Earth Does Lewis Do From Here?”: Hamilton Warned of F1 Rival With 0 Race Wins Showing More Promise to Rival Teams

However, Hamilton wouldn’t be too pleased to be put in the same league as Christian Horner, who the model went on to call a “DILF”. Even Max Verstappen made this list for his hidden soft side. The Mercedes icon would have to take his flowers with a pinch of salt.

Daniel Ricciardo- pass, Lando Norris- sexy

In the same challenge, most of the popular drivers are put under the “Perfect Match” celebrity’s scrutiny; Toto Wolff and Christian Horner also get thrown into the mix.

The unpopular opinion on swiping left on fan-favorites Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz lit up the comment section. Veitch didn’t bother looking twice at Danny Ric, whose charming smile usually leaves fangirls fawning over him. Sainz, despite being a “good-looking f*cker” was also brushed aside.

The ones who did make the cut included the ‘gorgeous’ Pierre Gasly, the ‘sex god’ Charles Leclerc, and even Max Verstappen. Lando Norris elicited a squeal, as the Brit got away with being ‘sexy.’

George Russell joined the bandwagon with his baby-blue eyes and sex-pack abs. However, his mentor and boss, Toto Wolff were ignored for being too old. However, to Wolff’s dismay, his greatest enemy Christian Horner went home with the DILF title- “you know when you have a boyfriend, and his dad is better looking than your boyfriend?”

Also read: “Nasty Comments” : Team Lewis Hamilton Rages at Naomi Schiff After Her ‘Age’ Jibe at Mercedes Star

The verdict is out then. Lewis Hamilton takes the obvious crown for his sensational paddock looks and ink. While unfortunately the usual favorites get thrown out of the spotlight to make place for the new hot-shots.