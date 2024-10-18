Where to Watch US Grand Prix in USA: Schedule and Telecast Info for F1 Race in Austin

After a three-week break, F1 action will return to the United States in Austin, Texas this weekend. Since this weekend’s US Grand Prix will see the return of the sprint race format, a lot will be on the line for all drivers, especially the two championship contenders — Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Heading into this weekend’s race, the Dutchman has a 52-point lead over the Briton. There are six Grands Prix (including three sprint races) remaining in the season. So, both Norris and Verstappen will be looking to make significant inroads to tilt the title battle in their favor this weekend.

It’s game on between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship ⚔️ There are points aplenty to play for in the final six races#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/MnJIYGoPjn — Formula 1 (@F1) October 17, 2024

When it comes to the Constructors’ Championship, it is McLaren who now lead Red Bull by 41 points. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting race in Texas, here is the detailed schedule for the weekend, and a look at where fans can watch the US GP in the USA.

US Grand Prix schedule

Friday, October 18

FP1: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM local time

Sprint Qualifying: 4:30 PM local time onwards

Saturday, October 19

Sprint Race: 1:00 PM local time onwards

Qualifying: 5:00 PM local time onwards

Sunday, October 20

Grand Prix: 2:00 PM local time onwards

What channels will broadcast the US GP in the USA?

Fans wanting to watch the US Grand Prix live in the USA can tune in to the ESPN Network. ESPN2 will feature all the action of both the first practice session and the sprint qualifying on Friday, October 18.

Coverage for Saturday’s sprint race and the Grand Prix qualifying will move to ESPNEWS/ESPN+. Meanwhile, those fans wanting to watch solely the Grand Prix can either tune in to ESPN+ or ABC.

Fans can have access to the ESPN network by signing up on FuboTV. Plans on FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go as high as $99.99 per month. And those fans who do not have access to ESPN can also watch all the live action on F1TV.

F1TV provides much more than live-action

While F1 fans in the United States can catch all the live action on the ESPN Network, there is much more that they will not be able to watch until and unless they have a subscription to F1TV. In addition to the live-action, F1TV also provides onboard driver cams to give fans a view from the drivers’ cockpits.

Therefore, in case any fan wants to track the race of a sole driver, they can do so by using the driver cam instead of only being able to watch what is broadcasted to them on television. Another exciting thing some fans like to track during races is the team radios.

Who knows after the FIA’s ban on swearing, fans may be keen on tracking in case any driver is breaking the rule. After all, it would be difficult for any driver to witness the stresses of the high-speed action and not lose their cool. As a result, they may want to vent their frustrations on the team radio.

Another exciting addition that the F1TV app has is the driver tracker option. Fans can use this to track where their favorite drivers are on the circuit, who are they competing against on track, and the gaps between them during the race.

That’s not it, as the F1TV app also provides access to abundant data such as who is the quickest driver on the track, what are each of their lap times, information about their pit stops, tire usage history, and much more. Fans will have access to all of these features for all the free practice, sprint, qualifying, and race sessions.

Introducing…. THE COOLDOWN ROOM! A brand new show on @f1 out right now. So delighted to be invited on the first show alongside host @TomHDeacon, voice of F1TV @AlexJacquesF1 and F2 star Jak Crawford. On F1TV now – hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed filming it! #F1TV pic.twitter.com/KFMkNlsnvZ — Laura Winter (@lauracwinter) September 18, 2024

And those fans who miss the live action can also watch the replays of not only the Grand Prix but also all the other sessions of the race weekend. Additionally, fans will also have access to F1TV’s exclusive content which will include special shows, documentaries, archives, and much more.