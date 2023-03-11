Alfa Romeo Confirm Valtteri Bottas owner of This $205,000 worth Dazzling Red Supercar

Valtteri Bottas completed one whole season with Alfa Romeo. He embarks on another mission with the team in 2023. And what better way to reward himself than adding a sporty, modern supercar from his own company to his garage!

The Finn visited the Stellantis &You showroom in Turin and purchased the iconic Sporty Red Giulia GTAm. He was seen driving away from the showroom in his new car with his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell.

The car is a pretty rare car to obtain, with all 500 units already sold. But if you are an F1 driver, representing your organisation at the highest leagues of Motorsports, then maybe a couple of phone calls to the right people will do the trick.

Know more about the Alfa Romeo GTAm

The Alfa Romeo GTAm that Valtteri Bottas purchased is the modern rendition of the iconic 1960s car by the Italian manufacturer. The Guilia is a legacy car for Alfa and has represented them in the early Motorsporting scene.

To commemorate the marque’s 110th anniversary in 2020, Alfa Romeo unveiled the GTA and GTAm versions. GTA stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita.

Only 500 models of the GTA and GTAm were produced and all have been sold. The GTAm is a 2-seater road version of the racing car.

Both the GTA and GTAm use the same engine. The car has a 2.9-litre V6 engine which can deliver over 530 HP, giving the car a unique soundtrack. It can go from 0-100 KmH in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 310 KmH.

The car saved on weight as the bonnet, roof panel, front bumper, front wheel arches, rear arch inserts and the driveshaft is made of carbon fibre. Funnily, Kimi Raikkonen, another Finnish F1 driver who drove for Alfa Romeo tested the car in the wind tunnel and owns a version of this beast.

Valtteri Bottas car collection

Valtteri Bottas a list of fast cars in fast cars in his personal collection. The Finn drove for the likes of Mercedes and Williams in the past. But he also holds on to McLarens and a Ferrari in his personal collection.

He owns a McLaren 675 LT Spyder worth over $350,000. The car holds a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood and can go from 0-100 KmH in 2.6 Seconds.

The former Mercedes driver also possesses an iconic 1992 Ferrari F40. The car is a collector’s favourite and could retail for close to $1 Million.

Unforgettable day at the Stellantis &You showroom in Turin. Finnish champion @ValtteriBottas got to the heart of our Tribe by purchasing a red Giulia GTAm: the ultimate expression of Alfa Romeo’s Italian noble sportiness since 1910. #AlfaRomeo #JoinTheTribe pic.twitter.com/YcSvDM3vzX — Alfa Romeo (@alfa_romeo) March 10, 2023

While he was at Mercedes, he drove a Mercedes C63 AMG as his company car. In 2018 Bottas purchased a Mercedes Benz AMG GT Black Series costing $325,000. The luxury sports car has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It can go from 0-100 KmH in under 3 seconds with a top speed of 325 KmH.

The Guilia GTAm isn’t the Finnish driver’s first Alfa Romeo. That honour goes to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio which he has had since 2021. The $85,000 car can do 0-100 KmH in 5.5 seconds.

