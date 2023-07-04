Stoic Mercedes F1 Boss Mocks Red Bull Rival’s Frantic Cry For Help: “Ask Yourself What the Real Motivation Is”

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been a combination that has struck fear into the hearts of their rivals. With such a comfortable season in 2023, the team has set its sights ahead. However, they worry about the 2026 season, but Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff refuses to listen to their cries.

Having looked at the data from the 2026 car from the simulator, Verstappen had labeled it “pretty terrible.” Not a promising statement from the Red Bull champ, Christian Horner had backed his driver with concerns of his own. Calling the new regulations into question, Horner presented, “Perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention before it is too late is the 2026 regulation.”

Thus, Horner asks for a change in the ratio of importance given to electric and combustion engines in 2026. However, Wolff makes one thing clear- there will be no changes.

Mercedes boss questions Red Bull’s ulterior motives

Listening to Horner’s concerns, Toto Wolff questions Red Bull’s power trains project. “I think Horner is scared and maybe it’s because his engine program isn’t working and he wants to kill it like this. You always have to wonder what the real motivation is for saying something like that.”

Further, Wolff spells it out loud and clear for his rival: “They’re not going to change the rules, they don’t have to no option, in capital letters, I don’t know why these things come out now.”

The Mercedes TP explained that the regulations have been a long work in progress, with a lot of factors kept in mind. This includes marques like Honda and Audi, who have committed to the cause because of these regulations. Therefore, Wolff refuses to adjust for Red Bull. “the regulations will no longer change, they will not be postponed.”

Addressing Horner’s aerodynamic concerns, Wolff assures him that the chassis will be much lighter than the current approach, consequently, aerodynamic efficiency will prevail.

Max Verstappen worried for 2026

The regulations have been concerning for Verstappen as well. Having analyzed the data provided, Verstappen had a few hot takes of his own. Claiming that it will be an ICE competition, Verstappen stated that this shouldn’t be the intention of the sport.

“A massive development war will start again, and it will be quite expensive to probably find a few horsepower here and there,” warned Verstappen. The driver also suggested that things should be the other way around.

The Red Bull star also mentioned that the cars are likely to have less downforce, which will make it challenging to overtake on the straights. He also highlighted his concerns regarding aero. “You have active aerodynamics, which you can’t control, and the system will control it for you. I think that makes it very uncomfortable to drive, because I prefer to control it myself.”

Uncomfortable with this setup, Verstappen explained that when attacking another car, sometimes drivers need more aerodynamic help to improve. However, if the system takes control, it won’t be the right approach.

While Red Bull isn’t excited about the new regulations, it is hard to call their bluff. However, if their concerns are genuine, Wolff will be the first to make sure not a word changes in his rival’s favor.