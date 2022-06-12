“Don’t think we have all the answers right now”- Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto shrugs off reliability concerns despite double DNF at Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari suffered a double DNF at the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday, but Mattia Binotto is not worried about any lasting damage.

Ferrari’s weekend couldn’t have gone worse than it did in Baku. Friday and Saturday showed positive signs, as Charles Leclerc once again took pole position for the race. However, as we saw in the previous three races, his pole position did not get converted into a win.

Engine issues spoiled Ferrari’s race once again. This time not one, but two drivers suffered mechanical failures which led to a double DNF. On lap nine, a hydraulic issue took Carlos Sainz out of the race, adding to his already miserable run of luck.

Our #AzerbaijanGP is over. Sadly both cars stopped, #Carlos55 for a hydraulic problem and #Charles16 for a PU issue. It hurts. pic.twitter.com/BSJeNtCPYe — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 12, 2022

Just 12 laps later, it was Leclerc who had to retire from the race. Smoke started coming out of his car at the end of the main straight, and he brought it straight into the pits.

To make matters worse, Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished P1 and P2 respectively. This opens up a 80 point lead for Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Standings.

Ferrari unsure if Charles Leclerc will take grid penalty in Canada

Team principal Mattia Binotto urges calm on the other hand. He admitted that there is concern regarding the power-unit, but it’s nothing they can’t solve, and vows to fight back in the coming races.

After the race, Binotto shared his thoughts on how the team felt after such a disappointing weekend. Leclerc, already had issues with his Turbo Charger in previous races this season and if he has to change it once again, he may be looking at a potential grid penalty in Canada.

“Each single event is different,” Binotto said. “We need to analyze what happened here. I don’t think we have all the answers right now. We’ll be back, try to analyze, fix the problems and become stronger for the future.”

Mattia Binotto: “This is undoubtedly a bad day. Compared to last year, we have made great progress in terms of performance, however there is definitely still room for improvement on the reliability front.” https://t.co/7sD94UdMWD — Out of Context Mattia Binotto (@OfMattia) June 12, 2022

When asked about Leclerc’s chances of getting a grid penalty in Montreal, Binotto admitted that he’s unsure. “Let’s first have a look,” the 52-year old said. “Whatever will be required will be done.”

Leclerc’s DNF on Sunday means that he’s now P3 in the standings. He’s now 13 points behind second placed Sergio Perez, and will be hoping for a quick turnaround to keep himself in the Championship battle.

