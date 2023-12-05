Max Verstappen ‘Warranted’ to Race With Alcohol in His System: “Can’t Say I Wouldn’t Do the Same”

Appearing on the Eff Won podcast with Dax Shepard, Oscar Piastri shared insights into his race weekend approach and social life decisions. Initially highlighting his commitment to racing with a focused mindset and refraining from Friday night revelry, Piastri’s dedication was evident. However, as the engaging conversation continued, the podcast host introduced a Max Verstappen alcohol-related story.

Advertisement

As the discussion unfolded, the McLaren driver admitted that resisting the temptation to celebrate like Verstappen might also be a little difficult for him.

Advertisement

In the interview, Shepard mentioned to Piastri that Christian Horner revealed Max Verstappen celebrated with drinks after winning the championship in the Qatar GP sprint.

However, In a lighthearted manner, Piastri admitted he already knew and joked that he got “beaten by someone” who had a good night out. Despite Verstappen’s antics, the Aussie rookie expressed no concern and displayed a willingness to adopt a similar approach if he was in the same league.

Interestingly, Piastri defended the Dutchman’s celebrations, declaring that winning a world championship justifies such revelry. Reflecting on celebrations akin to Max Verstappen’s, Piastri asserted, “I can’t say I wouldn’t do the same if I were in his position.”

What are Oscar Piastri’s thoughts on the authentic enjoyment of F1 drivers?

Often drivers are asked if they enjoyed visiting a particular city or country for the Grand Prix weekends. The answers can vary as every driver manages these off-track escapades differently. This is also due to the growing popularity of Formula 1, which has resulted in tightly packed schedules, causing drivers to potentially overlook the opportunities to relish their travels.

Addressing this aspect, Dax Shepard engaged in a conversation with Piastri and explored whether F1 drivers authentically relish their time at each location or not. Additionally, the host also questioned whether these considerations were currently part of Piastri’s mindset or perhaps something anticipated in the distant future.

Advertisement

Piastri answered right away and shared his perspective. He said, “I’ve given it some thought, and there have been races, particularly the double headers or triple headers. For instance, Singapore and Japan were a double header, taking us to two countries I hadn’t been to.”These comments from the McLaren driver underscore his observation that double headers, where races are closely scheduled, offer drivers a chance to explore the areas a bit.

Expanding on this Piastri even gave some examples, “We went straight from Singapore to Tokyo and spent a few days exploring. It’s enjoyable to have days like that. Many of the European races, especially those in small towns like Spa or even Monza, don’t offer much to explore. Spa, for example, is in the forest with some villages around, so there’s not actually that much to explore.”

Nevertheless, while concluding the discussion, Piastri shared another instance where his girlfriend asked about the Las Vegas GP trip. While responding the Australian driver highlighted the difficulty of fully enjoying the locations he visited. Piastri said, “It’s difficult to find a time, you know? My girlfriend Lily asked me this morning. What’s Vegas like? I said, I don’t know. It looks nice out of the hotel window.”