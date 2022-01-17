“All fired up for another full-on week”– Mercedes hints Lewis Hamilton return to team factory with recent Twitter post

Mercedes drops Lewis Hamilton return hint with a recent social media post, as rumours after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP signalled retirement plans.

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t given a single public appearance, except for receiving his knighthood in December, after the conclusion of the 2021 F1 season.

This prompted the speculations of Hamilton retiring ahead of the next season. However, in the latest post by Mercedes on Twitter, it seems that the Briton is set to return and once again dominate the field.

“All fired up for another full-on week in the factory. Full steam ahead with project W13,” Mercedes wrote on Twitter with a picture of Hamilton.

All fired up for another full-on week in the factory. Full steam ahead with project W13. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ujn3sCK4Ar — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 17, 2022

This subtle hint might not bury all the speculations, but this is not the first time when the Brackley-based team gave signals. A few weeks before, they also posted another picture of Hamilton that indicated that he was waiting for the chance to receive his redemption.

Adversity causes some to break; others to break records. 💜🖤💪 pic.twitter.com/KVTf6iXKma — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 2, 2022

Toto Wolff to meet Lewis Hamilton in February

Amidst all the speculations, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also tried to curtail all the reports of Hamilton retiring. The Austrian claimed that he would meet Hamilton in February.

“No matter what obstacle has been put in Lewis’ way, he’s known all his life that he has to do his speaking on the track,” the Austrian said to Kronen Zeitung. “Mind you. It’s incredibly difficult for him until he finds the path between right and wrong. He just needs time.”

“At the latest, we will meet again in February, and it will not be to drink tequila. I had enough of that in Abu Dhabi,” Wolff added. “He will never forget what happened in Abu Dhabi because what happened to Lewis was a mistake.”

