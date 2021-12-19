“All of those years getting the Constructors’ title” – Valtteri Bottas bids goodbye to Mercedes for one final time

“All of those years getting the Constructors’ title” – Valtteri Bottas visited the Mercedes factory for one final time before his official switch to Alfa Romeo.

Valtteri Bottas won Mercedes all five Constructors’ titles while he was with the team, also winning 10 races, grabbing 20 pole positions, and making it to the podium an impressive 58 times.

The Finn also played a part in Lewis Hamilton winning four world titles, as they formed strong chemistry as teammates. He will have a new teammate in China’s first F1 driver Guanyu Zhou at Alfa Romeo.

Bottas took part in Alfa Romeo’s post-season Pirelli tests, signaling his arrival with his Italian team. Before he full-fledged joins his new team, he decided to visit the Mercedes factory in the United Kingdom, bidding goodbye to his crew.

For one last time, take it away VB. Before signing off, @ValtteriBottas has one final message to share with you, the Mercedes family. 💙 pic.twitter.com/OHY9PAkmft — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 17, 2021

It was an emotional moment for the driver, having achieved an incredible lot with the team. He will now anchor the ship for Alfa Romeo, who have struggled in the sport for the last few seasons.

“It’s been my last day at the Mercedes factories and it’s been emotional.

“It’s been nice to see all the people and I really felt proud and privileged to be with the team for five years, and in all of those years getting the Constructors’ title.

“Also, some FIA Drivers’ Championship trophies for me, not the winning one but some other trophies which is something, I guess.

“Thank you for all the support – it means a lot – and to everyone in the team that I said goodbye to today. It was a really special day.”

Also Read “I feel really gutted for him”: Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn’t help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship