F1

“All of those years getting the Constructors’ title” – Valtteri Bottas bids goodbye to Mercedes for one final time

"All of those years getting the Constructors’ title" - Valtteri Bottas bids goodbye to Mercedes for one final time
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I want what Russell Westbrook is having!": Raptors' Fred VanVleet hilariously roasts Lakers star after near triple-double performance in win vs Warriors
Next Article
"He always wants to do the best he can": Max Verstappen opens up about his 'really good' friendship with Fernando Alonso
F1 Latest News
"He always wants to do the best he can": Max Verstappen opens up about his 'really good' friendship with Fernando Alonso
“He always wants to do the best he can”: Max Verstappen opens up about his ‘really good’ friendship with Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen admits that he’s been a long-time admirer of Fernando Alonso and shares a…