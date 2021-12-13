F1

“I feel really gutted for him”: Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn’t help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship

"I feel really gutted for him": Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn't help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Yeah Anfernee Simons is good but why do they call him Ant?!": Anthony Edwards doesn't think the Blazers guard should be nicknamed 'Ant'
Next Article
Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi?
F1 Latest News
"I feel really gutted for him": Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn't help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship
“I feel really gutted for him”: Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn’t help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship

Valtteri Bottas said that he is disappointed at his inability to Lewis Hamilton win the…