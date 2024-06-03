All or Nothing: Esteban Ocon’s F1 Career Might End or Get a Massive Boost After Alpine Sacking

Alpine‘s decision to sack Esteban Ocon might have just spelled the end to the Frenchman’s F1 career. Either that, or according to the sources Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater has spoken to; it could be a blessing in disguise.

Slater believes that the doors for Ocon are quickly slamming shut. The #31 driver is managed by Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff. However, a seat with the Silver Arrows for 2025 is not a likely possibility for Ocon. That being said, Slater understands that there might be one Formula 1 team who would still be interested in the services of the French driver.

Discussing the 27-year-old’s future prospects for Sky Sports, Slater explained, “Haas is maybe the likeliest opportunity for him [Ocon]. That’s what I have been told but he’s only a one of a number of drivers in contention for a seat there.”

Despite a slim possibility for seats at Audi or even Williams, Ocon’s racing career might not be in jeopardy if nothing materializes for him in Formula 1. Slater is of the strong opinion that the #31 driver could still ply his trade in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

As things stand, Esteban Ocon would be hoping to strike a deal with Ayao Komatsu to drive for Haas. Not only does this secure his F1 future for the time being, but the Kannapolis-based team might be the latest team on a rapid upward trajectory.

Is Haas Esteban Ocon’s golden opportunity in F1?

Haas has seen a turn in their fortunes since the sacking of Guenther Steiner. With Komatsu now at the helm of the affairs, the team see themselves in seventh in the Constructors’ championship. After finishing last in 2023, this is certainly very encouraging for them.

Haas already have a vacancy for 2025, with Nico Hulkenberg signing for Sauber (to be a works Audi team from 2026). But that seat, according to Slater, will most likely go to the F2 prodigy, Oliver Bearman.

What would act as a ray of hope for the Frenchman would be the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Magnussen. There is chatter that Haas will indeed sack the Danish driver, who has failed to impress this season.

If Ocon does get a shot with Haas, it could be a welcome change of pace for the 27-year-old. The Haas package has turned out to be pretty decent in 2024. And with how the season has progressed so far, they can rise into the midfield and maybe even battle the likes of Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) and Aston Martin next year.