All Screens Could Go Black During Race Weekends Should F1 Reject Andretti Entry

In the build-up to the 2026 season, the biggest news has been the potential arrival of a new team on the grid. General Motors and Andretti Autosport have teamed up to be the newest kid on the block for the forthcoming season. The road to their expected debut hasn’t been too easy so far, with many obstacles often slowing their progress down, but Andretti and Co. have done a commendable job in pushing them all aside. However, the latest roadblock could make things messy for them, even if they make their way into the world of F1 racing.

Last week, reports came in suggesting the FIA had zeroed down on the 2026 grid names and that Andretti had made the cut. With all the necessary checks complete, the new team will soon get its license and can start competing in F1, but no official announcements have been made yet. Should the new team come in, they will face the challenge of agreeing with FIA over the prize pool charges. Potentially, TV screens could also go black every time the team comes on screen, making lives difficult for everyone involved in the sport.

Black Screens every time the cameras catch Andretti?

2026 is building up to become the start of a revolutionary new era in Formula 1 racing with the entry of a new team on the grid. For years, there have been only ten teams and twenty drivers on the grid, vying to become the best in each of their disciplines. However, it could all change should Andretti Autosport make its way to the grid.

The process of adding a new team has been well underway for well over a year. Extensive background checks, potential addition of value to F1, long-term prospects, and availability of funds to keep a team running for years are a few examples of what the authorities have to consider before allowing a new team to enter the sport. While it seems that Andretti Autosport has passed all these barriers, one issue persists.

There is one theory that suggests Liberty Media would not include Andretti in the existing Concorde agreement or ask for an exorbitant entry into the contract for the 2026 season. The move would lead to the US racing team becoming a part of F1 but not the prize pool. Should this happen, Andretti could ask for a ban on the broadcast of his cars and team over TV. This would translate to the audience’s TV screens being black at the start of each race and whenever an Andretti car is in the frame.

While no party would want to let things get this messy, Andretti could choose to opt for the right every team owner has. For now, however, it is a race against time for the American team, as they hope to get their license in line with their plans.

Will be tough to stop the US team from entering F1

23 years ago, the EU Commission brought down the hammer on FIA, forcing the authority to change its sporting laws in line with the commission’s participation laws in motorsports. The rule said no team can be denied entry into a motor sporting event unless there are impending security threats from the addition. This rule alone should be enough to allow entry for Andretti Autosport in F1.

However, to further assert their credibility, Andretti’s achievements alone should be enough. The American former driver is one of only three drivers in history to win races in NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, and World Sportscar Championship. The team’s partnership with General Motors further boosts their CV in their bid to become the newest team in the sport.