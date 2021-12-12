“All season has been pretty incredible on Saturdays” – AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly bewildered after missing out on Abu Dhabi Q3

“All season has been pretty incredible on Saturdays” – AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is unimpressed with his car after missing out on Q3 for only the fourth time this season.

Driver of the Season contender Pierre Gasly will start the season-finale at Abu Dhabi from P12, after missing out on Q3 yesterday, a rare occurrence for the AlphaTauri star.

No wonder, the Frenchaman was surprised with it, complaining about the issues his car has been struggling with all weekend. But considering how good he is in race conditions, expect a points finish from him.

“Since the start of the weekend we haven’t been there, we struggled a lot.

“We’ve had a lack of load since FP2, yesterday we saw that, and we just didn’t seem to manage to find the solutions to our problems.

“For sure wasn’t ideal, but objectively we have a problem we need to understand because we just don’t have the pace.

“All season has been pretty incredible on Saturdays, just need to understand what has happened today.”

Yuki Tsunoda looking to end disappointing rookie season on a high

Gasly’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda has had an underwhelming rookie season, struggling with the intensity of Formula 1. Nevertheless, he made it to Q3 yesterday unlike his teammate, and is looking to end the season with a points consolation.

“Such a shame about track limits, so shame, I think it was a really good lap, especially without tow.

“But anyway, I think overall the confidence I feel was really good this week. I would say better than I had in Bahrain [the season-opener].

“So the first time I gained confidence compared to the first race, a good way to finish the last qualifying like this. I just have to put it all together tomorrow.”

