F1

“All season has been pretty incredible on Saturdays” – AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly bewildered after missing out on Abu Dhabi Q3

“All season has been pretty incredible on Saturdays" - AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly bewildered after missing out on Abu Dhabi Q3
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"We just want a level playing field" - Christian Horner reveals if Red Bull will launch a post-season protest if Lewis Hamilton wins championship
Next Article
"I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors" - Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi
F1 Latest News
"I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors" - Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi
“I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors” – Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi

“I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors” – Max Verstappen claims…