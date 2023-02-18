Alpine Boss Reveals That Fernando Alonso Was Happy Finishing P4 in the Championship

After a chaotic silly season in 2022, Fernando Alonso moved to the Aston Martin F1 team for the 2023 season replacing Sebastian Vettel.

The Spaniard hopes to clinch his long-awaited third championship title with the British team as he was not able to achieve the same with Alpine or McLaren.

Aston Martin has a master plan that they hope will ensure that they get to the top of the grid and win championships and ever since joining the team, Alonso has revealed his trust in the team’s plans.

The Spaniard’s praises have reached an extent that at the launch event of Aston Martin’s new challenger, Alonso even had a dig at his former teams – Alpine and McLaren – saying that they are quite comfortable by finishing fourth, fifth or even seventh in the constructors’ championships.

Fernando Alonso thinks Alpine is too happy finishing P4

The Alpine F1 team finished P4 in the championship in the 2022 season while McLaren could only manage a P5 season.

Since the French team succeeded in beating the Woking-based team in the constructors’ they celebrated that fact and saw it as a step towards positive growth.

But Alonso believes that the team got too happy for finishing fourth and said that both McLaren and Alpine are in a comfortable position.

Responding to that, Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said that during his two-year stint with the team, Alonso never brought it up with the team.

On top of that, he used to be as happy as anybody else who was part of the team.

Not easy to beat McLaren

Furthermore, Szafnauer said that when a team makes plans to finish fourth not fifth and does it, there is no celebrating that.

He said that it is not easy to do that and it was not easy to beat McLaren either. “I’ve been to Woking and you walk by and they have a massive trophy cabinet, so they’re not easy to beat,” he said.

Moreover, the Alpine boss said that in the next year if they get closer to finishing third or close the gap to a remarkable extent, that means that they are making progress and therefore they will celebrate it.

After the silly season chaos which saw Alpine lose both Alonso and Oscar Piastri to McLaren, many are expecting increased tension on the track this year.

But Szafnauer’s aim is not to beat just one driver or one team. He said that he wants to beat them all and focus on things that they can control.

