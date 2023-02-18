5 Highlights of Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 4

Netflix’s superhit docu-series Drive to Survive (DTS) has been one of the most important factors behind the sport’s meteoric growth in recent years. The series provides fans with an insight into the lives of F1 drivers and bosses throughout the course of a season.

Up until now, we’ve had four seasons of DTS on Netflix and the fifth season is just around the corner. Netflix usually plans on releasing DTS right before the start of a new season so that older fans can increase their excitement levels and newer fans can start following the sport from scratch.

Season 5 of Drive to Survive releases on 24th February 2023, which is the second day of the official pre-season testing. The 2023 F1 season begins just a week later with the Bahrain GP.

With season 5 set to release, it seems like a good time for us to revisit season 4 and list some of our favorite moments.

5 highlights of Drive to Survive season 4

George Russell’s rise to the top

Russell made his F1 debut in 2019 with Williams but the three years he spent with the British outfit did not let him showcase just how good he can be. Season 4 of DTS follows Russell’s last year at Williams, and focuses the narrative on his imminent move to one of the top teams.

2021 was a relatively good year for Russell and Williams, as not only did Russell score his first points with the team but the outfit also finished on the podium for the first time since 2017. Netflix covered Russell’s rise to stardom and closely documented the interest showed by Mercedes on him.

Getting to episode 10 and realising you’re not in #DriveToSurvive… pic.twitter.com/huDY1MVRd6 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 20, 2021

In the episode that was focusing on Russell, Netflix also showed the moment Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff approached Russell and let him know that he had earned a seat at the Silver Arrows for the 2022 season.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff’s iconic rivalry

The rivalry between Wolff and Horner has been documented since the very first season of DTS. The two of them guided their teams to a combined total of 13 world championships in as many years, and have dominated F1 since 2010.

However, the 2021 season saw the rivalry between these two legendary team bosses escalate to a whole new level. Hamilton and Verstappen’s feisty on-track battle meant that Horner and Wolff took brutal verbal swipes at each other off it.

There were plenty of moments in the controversy riddled 2021 season that Netflix covered, and it was one of the highlights of season 4 of DTS.

Nikita Mazepin’s justification for poor performances

Nikita Mazepin drove in F1 for just a year, but was arguably one of the most controversial drivers the sport has seen in the recent past. Even before Mazepin arrived in F1, his bad reputation preceded him, with his contemporaries in the junior circuit accusing him of dirty racing.

Not many people believed that he had the talent to be in F1, and his abysmal performances did not help him shake that tag off. Haas was by far the worst team in 2021, but even when compared to teammate Mick Schumacher, he was the loser on almost every occasion.

The Nikita Mazepin episode on Drive To Survive is some of the greatest comedy they’ve produced. — Lateriser12 (@lateriser12) March 13, 2022

What stood out, however, was Mazepin and his father stating that the car was suited more to Schumacher. They accused Haas of making a car that limited the Russian’s chances of beating his teammate, and this was something fans found to be truly hilarious.

Daniel Ricciardo’s win at Monza 2021

Ricciardo moved to McLaren ahead of the 2021 season after spending two underwhelming years at Renault. The move was exciting on paper and many regarded as his pairing with Lando Norris as the best in F1. Unfortunately for Ricciardo, his first season turned out to be a nightmare.

Norris comprehensively outperformed the Aussie for the majority of their time together as teammates and Ricciardo failed to get up to speed. His struggles were perfectly captures by Netflix on camera, but there was a sweet ending to his story that year.

Who’s ready for the Monza episode of Drive To Survive? 😉🍿🇮🇹 We hear a certain Netflix crew was with @McLarenF1 according to @danielricciardo on @PardonMyTake 👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/tLkQo19Qjb — Formula 1 (@F1) September 17, 2021

After months of failures, Ricciardo finally found his defining moment at McLaren when he won the 2021 Italian GP at Monza. It was his first win since 2018 and McLaren’s first since 2012, and the feel good moment was showcased on DTS, which made it one of the biggest highlights of the season.

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton at 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

The 2021 F1 season was full of drama from the very get go. However, there have been very few moments as controversial as the ending to the season finale in Abu Dhabi in the sport’s history. Verstappen and Hamilton headed into the final race level on points and the equation was simple.

Whoever finished in front would win the world championship, and Hamilton was comfortably ahead for the majority of the race. Then, tragedy struck for the 7-time World Champion. A late race safety car followed by a series of questionable calls made by race director Michael Masi presented Verstappen with a golden opportunity to pass Hamilton.

Max Verstappen’s overtake on Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi 2021 https://t.co/oLQo9N4WZV pic.twitter.com/NA537rCd6g — Kieran (@kie_SF1) January 12, 2023

On the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen made the overtake on Hamilton to win his first world championship. This shocked and angered the entire Mercedes camp, and Wolff’s fury was visible on the camera when he appeared for the Netflix interview.

This was not just the biggest highlight of Drive to Survive season 4, but was arguably the biggest highlight of the F1 campaign as a whole.