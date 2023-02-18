HomeSearch

Fernando Alonso Claims Aston Martin Has More Desire to Win Than Ferrari Ever Had With His Services

Tanish Chachra
|Published 18/02/2023

Credits: Twitter

In 2023, Fernando Alonso will be serving Aston Martin. In all likeliness, the Silverstone-based team will be his last Formula 1 side, as he has admitted that this could be his last couple of years in the sport.

On the other hand, Aston Martin has brought him into the fold to rise them through the championship ranks. The same role they expected from Sebastian Vettel, but the German race driver chose to retire before anything could have materialized.

Considering, for this role, there couldn’t have been a better option than Alonso in the drivers’ market; this move makes sense. Meanwhile, he also expects the Lawrence Stroll-owned team to improve throughout his time there.

Fernando Alonso Thinks Aston Martin has more desire than any side he raced for

In his 22-year-long, the Spaniard has raced for multiple top sides. Renault, Ferrari, and McLaren are a few to name. But he thinks Aston Martin is not satisfied with the little wins coming their way.

“Aston Martin team is not satisfied with 4th, 3rd or 2nd place. It’s different from other teams I’ve joined that have done well in the past but finished fourth and are happy to be fourth,” said Alonso.

While Alonso’s view is his opinion, what he said hasn’t really reflected on Aston Martin’s three campaigns since its inception. Stroll brought in the Aston Martin brand after a successful 2020 season under Racing Point. He planned to rocket it to compete with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

But on the contrary, Aston Martin, far from competing for the title instead, has dipped from its predecessors’ standards. So, what the Spaniard said doesn’t add to his new team’s recent achievements.

No problem with Aston Martin competing for the title without him

Alonso realizes that the work at Aston Martin is massive. He also knows that his team will yet to fight for the championship by the time his stint gets over.

But he sees a scope of mighty improvement. He confessed that if Aston Martin goes on to fight the championship after he left them, like Mercedes two years after Michael Schumacher left, he wouldn’t be sour and rather be proud.

He argues that his work as a driver for Aston Martin at this point would reflect. Therefore, he would take pride in contributing to the rise of the Silverstone-based team.

After spending so many years at the top and winning two titles, the Spaniard would be fine going down without a third championship. So creating a new force to reckon with could be his new motivation.

