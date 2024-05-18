Alpine Finally Makes a Good Move In F1 Paddock With Latest Deal

On the track, Alpine hasn’t got a lot of things right, but their latest off-track venture has earned appreciation from the F1 community. Putting utmost importance on mental health, the Enstone-based outfit signed with JAAQ, to create a platform for affected people.

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok points out how important a movement like this could turn out to be. One of the most competitive sports in the world, Chandhok says,

“The F1 paddock is full of people with old school, stubborn, macho mentality.”

Chandhok also feels that Alpine‘s movement could change this, moving forward.

“Spoke with Julian Rouse, the Sporting Director. And it seems like there’s been a really good reception to the mental health program from JAAQ at Alpine.”

JAAQ is free for all users, and it aims to help them be aware of mental health problems and deal with them upon their onset if needed. Working with Alpine, JAAQ wants to target people in motorsports, who have boxed away their issues with the fear of being judged.

Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both spoke to JAAQ about their problems in the past. They also shared their thoughts on this latest partnership which is something very different from the normal trend in F1.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon on Alpine’s partnership with JAAQ

Being in F1 isn’t easy for a driver, both mentally and physically. It takes a toll and more often than not, drivers choose to stay shut and power through. Gasly and Ocon are part of an interactive experience on JAAQ’s website, where the users can ask them any question they feel like (out of a selected pool).

F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling also joins Gasly and Ocon in this feature. From a drop-down list of questions, the moment a user selects one, the driver in question answers it. The same feature applies to all three drivers, and acts as a way to create engagement between the Alpine stars and fans.

Alpine’s Chief Commercial Officer David Gendry says that the entire team advocates for mental health. By using the platform and reach that F1 provides, they want to work together with JAAQ to ensure mental health awareness spreads far and wide.