F1

“Alpine is not failing Alonso” – Otmar Szafnauer compares Fernando Alonso to former BAR Honda driver Takuma Sato

"Alpine is not failing Alonso" - Otmar Szafnauer compares Fernando Alonso to former BAR Honda driver Takuma Sato
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“I don’t hit women, but if I did, I would hit you”: Charles Barkley with his giant 6ft 6” and 340 lbs stature, terrorised a reporter in an off-the-record interview
Next Article
"I support Lewis Hamilton" - Nico Rosberg reveals why Mercedes star's success is surprisingly good for him
F1 Latest News
"I support Lewis Hamilton" - Nico Rosberg reveals why Mercedes star's success is surprisingly good for him
“I support Lewis Hamilton” – Nico Rosberg reveals why Mercedes star’s success is surprisingly good for him

Nico Rosberg said that he supports Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 season and wants him…