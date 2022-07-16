F1

“Other drivers are blocking out youngsters, not me!” – Fernando Alonso responds to critics by denying any suggestion that he is preventing young drivers

"Other drivers are blocking out youngsters, not me!" - Fernando Alonso responds to critics by denying any suggestion that he is preventing young drivers
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
$400 million Charles Barkley was called out by Tim Duncan’s girlfriend for being misogynistic
Next Article
"He is our biggest success" - Helmut Marko ranks Max Verstappen a bigger success than 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel
F1 Latest News
"Alpine is not failing Alonso" - Otmar Szafnauer compares Fernando Alonso to former BAR Honda driver Takuma Sato
“Alpine is not failing Alonso” – Otmar Szafnauer compares Fernando Alonso to former BAR Honda driver Takuma Sato

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes Fernando Alonso’s 2022 season is equivalent to that of…