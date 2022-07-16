“Other drivers are blocking out youngsters, not me!” – Fernando Alonso responds to critics by denying any suggestion that he is preventing young drivers

Fernando Alonso responds to critics who claim that drivers like him are blocking young drivers, such as Oscar Piastri.

With two Formula 1 world championships, 32 Grand Prix victories, and two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories, Fernando Alonso is an icon of motorsport.

The 40-year-old Spaniard returned to Formula One last year with Alpine; the team with which Alonso won his World Championships in 2005 and 2006 when titled Renault. The senior now hopes to enhance his honours list and claims that his age is not a stumbling block.

The second half of the Formula 1 season in 2022 is just around the corner with the next weekend’s French Grand Prix marking the exact halfway point of the 22-race season.

With it, the rumors about what will happen and, more importantly, who will be the pilots chosen to find a seat for the following season is right underway.

Discussing the 2022 season, alpine who is heading into their second year in F1 with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon at the wheel have their junior racer Piastri waiting on the sidelines in anticipation of a seat on the grid in 2023.

Although it appears that the Alonso renewal remains on its course without confirmation; considering the height of the season and the second half yet to come, Oscar Piastri may compete as a pilot for the French team.

Piastri or Alonso Lately, there has been lots of talk around Fernando Alonso’s F1 seat, and whether he will stay with Alpine or if Oscar Piastri, Alpine’s Reserve driver….#Formula1 #OscarPiastri #Alonso Read more : https://t.co/43pivuhtQP pic.twitter.com/JvQwsFNkOq — Downforce (@downforcepub) May 31, 2022

Speaking in an interview with motorsport.com, the Spaniard mentioned, “In the next weeks or whenever, I will sit down with the team and see what are their expectations. Also, what is the next step on the project as well? I feel happy. I feel at home in Alpine. But there is no guarantee of anything for sure.”

“It’s never guaranteed that you’ll stay,” he admits.

Fernando Alonso says, “other drivers prevent youngsters from having their chance, not me”

The former world champion still seems to be performing at the top of his game despite being close to 41 years old, and even though his contract with Alpine hasn’t been renewed past this year, he very much feels capable of carrying on in Formula 1.

When asked by a Dutch newspaper if he believes he is taking the place of young drivers like Piastri.

To which he responded, “I see that differently. Motorsport revolves around the stopwatch. The key question is: are you still fast enough and can you achieve it?”

The Spaniard claimed there are some drivers, not mentioning any names; who are preventing youngsters from having their chance, but he believes he is not one of them.

“If you are slow and perform poorly, then you block the way for up-and-coming talents. Then you have to make way. I’m still fast. It’s other drivers who lock the door to fresh blood.”

A historic day for Fernando 🙌 Taking the start today in Baku, Alonso will become the #F1 driver with the longest interval between their first and last races 📈#AzerbaijanGP #MotorsportStats #Autosport pic.twitter.com/9bF1mONo3w — Motorsport Stats (@msportstats) June 12, 2022

Alonso is also actively involved in supporting young drivers. He also has his own karting track, and he is now working on a project with MP Motorsport that saw his client Clément Novalak secure a spot with them in Formula 2.

The Spaniard added that after receiving so much from motorsport, he is eager to pay it forward.

“I spend a lot of time with my management helping talents on their way. They can benefit from my experience and connections and I like that. My whole life revolves around motorsport. It may be the only thing I’m good at. I wouldn’t come into my own elsewhere”

