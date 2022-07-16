F1

“I was maybe a little too hard on Max Verstappen” – Jos Verstappen admits his approach towards his son was harsh; says he needed it

"I was maybe a little too hard on Max Verstappen" - Jos Verstappen admits his approach towards his son was harsh; says he needed it
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you S***, tell 'em Charles Barkley says F*** you!”: Suns legend turns ally at Lake Tahoe
Next Article
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Old Trafford cricket ground is batting pitch or bowling 3rd ODI IND vs ENG
F1 Latest News
"Other drivers are blocking out youngsters, not me!" - Fernando Alonso responds to critics by denying any suggestion that he is preventing young drivers
“Other drivers are blocking out youngsters, not me!” – Fernando Alonso responds to critics by denying any suggestion that he is preventing young drivers

Fernando Alonso responds to critics who claim that drivers like him are blocking young drivers,…