Alpine Secures $26 Million Prize with Double Podium Finish at Brazilian GP

10 GASLY Pierre (fra), Alpine F1 Team A524, action during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 1 to 3, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / PanoramiC

Through all the drama and chaos at the 2024 Sao Paolo GP, Alpine has secured its biggest triumph of the season in treacherous conditions at Interlagos. The Enstone-based squad was arguably the happiest after the chequered flag was waved, as they secured a double podium finish to cap off the intense Americas triple-header.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly weathered the storm and avoided crashes to finish P2 and P3 respectively. In one go, this herculean 30-point effort helped them jump from P9 in the Constructors’ Championship Standings to P6.

Not only will this help with bragging rights, but it would also mean more money—a $26 million boost, to be more specific.

L’accolade entre Esteban Ocon et Pierre Gasly ! ON A ENVIE DE PLEURER C’EST TROP BEAU ! #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/nSoI85pvVb — Off Track (@OffTrack_FR) November 3, 2024

F1 prize money is distributed based on a fixed payment ($99.9 million from last year) plus a staggered payment based on the Constructors’ standing of the team at the end of the year. Last year, P6 (Alpine) was paid $95 million. P9 (Alfa Romeo (now Sauber)) was paid only $69 million.

Going by last year’s calculations, this is a $26 million profit compared to where the Enstone-based team was placed before Sunday’s race. That said, the total prize pool last year was about $2.5 billion.

With the buzz around the upcoming Brad Pitt-led F1 movie and the sport’s soaring popularity, the prize pool might see a major shake-up when the calculators come out at FOM headquarters.

According to Sky Sports F1 commentators David Croft and Karun Chandhok, the gap in prize money between P9 and P6 in the Constructors’ standings could reach a staggering $50 million.

However, for Alpine, maintaining its current form through the final three races will be crucial if it hopes to capitalize on its impressive showing in Brazil this weekend.