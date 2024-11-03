mobile app bar

Alpine Secures $26 Million Prize with Double Podium Finish at Brazilian GP

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

10 GASLY Pierre (fra), Alpine F1 Team A524, action during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 202

10 GASLY Pierre (fra), Alpine F1 Team A524, action during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 1 to 3, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / PanoramiC

Through all the drama and chaos at the 2024 Sao Paolo GP, Alpine has secured its biggest triumph of the season in treacherous conditions at Interlagos. The Enstone-based squad was arguably the happiest after the chequered flag was waved, as they secured a double podium finish to cap off the intense Americas triple-header.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly weathered the storm and avoided crashes to finish P2 and P3 respectively. In one go, this herculean 30-point effort helped them jump from P9 in the Constructors’ Championship Standings to P6.

Not only will this help with bragging rights, but it would also mean more money—a $26 million boost, to be more specific.

F1 prize money is distributed based on a fixed payment ($99.9 million from last year) plus a staggered payment based on the Constructors’ standing of the team at the end of the year. Last year, P6 (Alpine) was paid $95 million. P9 (Alfa Romeo (now Sauber)) was paid only $69 million.

Going by last year’s calculations, this is a $26 million profit compared to where the Enstone-based team was placed before Sunday’s race. That said, the total prize pool last year was about $2.5 billion.

With the buzz around the upcoming Brad Pitt-led F1 movie and the sport’s soaring popularity, the prize pool might see a major shake-up when the calculators come out at FOM headquarters.

According to Sky Sports F1 commentators David Croft and Karun Chandhok, the gap in prize money between P9 and P6 in the Constructors’ standings could reach a staggering $50 million.

However, for Alpine, maintaining its current form through the final three races will be crucial if it hopes to capitalize on its impressive showing in Brazil this weekend.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

