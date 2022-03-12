“Alpine should be able to fight for the title”– Fernando Alonso believes Alpine has a chance to be at the top

Fernando Alonso believes with Alpine, he can challenge for the championship, as the cost caps bring a level field on the track.

Alpine once again plans to feature in the F1 season with the duo of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. The French constructors aim to reach the pinnacle of motorsport, and with the resources, they are mapping a journey up in the standings.

Fernando Alonso, who returned to the team after almost 12 years claims that Alpine has the potential to fight for the championship. Moreover, he is a firm believer that the new cost cap levels the field.

Therefore, he thinks it’s a good opportunity for his team to scale themselves at par with Red Bull and Mercedes. Though he also added that he has to wait for thr first few races before knowing what the car would need ahead.

“For now, we don’t have answers and I think we will have to wait to see how the first races unfold and understand what we need from the car and the package.”

“I have no idea if the future will be 2022 or 2025, but here is a compromise that I share, that’s clear. I think we can have a good opportunity,” Alonso commented.

“With these new rules starting this year, in the short to medium term, Alpine should be able to fight for the title . That’s why we’re here and we work so hard. There’s also a budget cap and that gives every team a chance,” he added.

Fernando Alonso thinks the season ahead is long and treacherous

Alonso thinks that the team with immediate impact in the season would not be winning the season. Instead, the team would be able to find the right spots for development.

Fernando, tell us !

Total laps: 299 laps

Total km: 1618km @OconEsteban: 153 laps@alo_oficial: 146 laps pic.twitter.com/f2564dPJ3C — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 12, 2022

“2022 is going to be a long-distance race and the development of the car is also going to be enormous, we have 22 races. I remember that last year in Bahrain I left and Esteban was far from the points.”

“A few months later, we won a race in Hungary and we had a good performance. This season the same can happen and I am sure that we will do well,” said Alonso.

Alpine last year finished fifth in the constructors’ standings. Their biggest challenge was from Aston Martin and Alpha Tauri, but this year, te=he French team would be aiming for better targets, like adding into the competition between McLaren and Ferrari.

