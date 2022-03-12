“He would be a good fit for Formula 1 for sure”: How Fernando Alonso predicted the move of IndyCar sensation Colton Herta to Formula 1

Former two-times world champion Fernando Alonso predicted that Colton Herta will come to Formula 1 during the US Grand Prix

Mclaren F1 racing team has announced the signing of the IndyCar star Colton Herta. He has been signed to a testing and development deal by McLaren. Meanwhile, he will continue his on-track schedule with the Andretti Autosport IndyCar program.

Two times Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso rates Herta highly. Both of them have raced together at the 2020 Indianapolis 500.

Colton Herta could thrive in Formula 1?

Fernando Alonso has been very supportive of the American. He expressed his thoughts on the young prodigy stating at the US Grand Prix:

“I think he’s a very good driver. He is very talented, very young. I think he’s the youngest IndyCar race winner, and I think he has a very good organization with Andretti.”

As per the two-times world champion, Herta will be a perfect fit in the F1 world. Alonso joined the sports signing with Minardi in 2001. He believes that a driver can carve their own path into the F1 world.

“Each of us has a different plan in his career and I don’t know what Colton’s is in his head at the moment,” he said in October 2021.

Herta’s future with Andretti F1 or McLaren?

The American star has been on the F1 teams’ radar since the last year. After Andretti failed to purchase the Alfa Romeo F1 team, he had to wait for another 2 years for his chance in the sport. Luckily, things are in Herta’s favour after signing with McLaren.

The Andretti family then signed the documents announcing their intentions to participate in Formula One in 2024. If this is approved by the FIA, Herta is definitely one of the two drivers to represent the team. This could just be the start of a new era for both Andretti and Herta.