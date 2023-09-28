American Favorites Shunned by Lewis Hamilton for a Quarter of a Century- Prefers to Sit at His Own $100,000,000 Set Up Instead

Championing his plant-based ethos, fitness enthusiast Lewis Hamilton had started his vegan burger chain, Neat Burger. While the enterprise has become a massive hit, one would assume that Hamilton would have indulged in some mean and filthy burgers while cruising by a drive-through in his love for all things American. However, in a recent conversation with GQ Sports, Hamilton makes a surprising revelation.

Fast food joints and burgers are a trademark to the American spirit- something Hamilton does possess. With his heart in New York, Hamilton is known to make a quick appearance here and there, soaking in the fashion and culture of the Big Apple during his breaks from F1.

However, indulgence is limited to dazzling shirts and fancy shoes for Hamilton. When it comes to his food, the vegan warrior likes to keep it clean and refuses to touch junk food, which is no surprise considering his uber-healthy lifestyle.

Lewis Hamilton has not stepped foot in American fast-food joints

Speaking to GQ Sports about his traveling experiences and the food he’s had along the way, Hamilton explains he’s found no chain restaurant that has truly appealed to him.

“I’ve never had In-n-Out, or maybe I tried it once ten years ago. I haven’t had McDonald’s in 25 years.” The reason for this?- “I eat super clean”

While Hamilton did find Zuma, a Japanese restaurant chain, an attractive option, his vegan lifestyle stopped him from continuing there. “They don’t have the greatest plant-based options.”

Thus his solution was to visit his very own Neat Burger for some good food when he’s around. “Now when I’m in London, Dubai, or New York, I have a small little vegan restaurant called Neat Burger. They have great vegan chicken nuggets.”

Mcdonald’s got nothing on Neat Burger

With a recent achievement of reaching the $100 million valuation mark, Lewis Hamilton’s culinary franchise is reaching new heights. Legions of fans and culinary aficionados flock to sample the menu, and it’s evident that Hamilton is putting his money where his mouth is.

A food blogger, Chisanga Malata, sampled items off the Neat Burger menu but the catch? he was a meat-eater. He took the plunge and described his $14.9 meal in vivid detail. What’s remarkable is that he couldn’t distinguish the blend of mung beans, quinoa, and chickpeas from actual chicken patties.

Malata went so far as to say that despite being a die-hard McDonald’s fan, he was a converted man. “I’m very well placed to say it blows Maccies’ iconic and beloved cheeseburger out of the water – and then some.” From the first bite to the last, these burgers proved to be a culinary masterpiece. It’s no surprise Lewis Hamilton settles for nothing less.